Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: Dr Anand Alurkar is a Senior Interventional Neurologist with 25 years of experience in this field. He has completed MBBS from the University of Pune, followed by MD in General Medicine and DM in Neurology. He was one of the first Neurologists in the country to be formally trained in Interventional Neurology. He is the Past President of Indian Stroke Association.

His expertise includes:

* Digital Subtraction Angiogram (DSA)

* Acute Stroke Intervention (Mechanical Thrombectomy)

* Aneurysm Coiling and Flow Divertor Stenting

* AVM/AVF Embolisation

* Carotid and Intracranial Stenting

Q: What is an aneurysm?

A: An aneurysm is a bulging area in the wall of a blood vessel. It can occur in different parts of the body, but the most serious ones are Brain Aneurysms (occurring in the blood vessels supplying the Brain)

If an aneurysm bursts, it can cause life-threatening bleeding in the Brain, requiring urgent medical attention.

Q: What causes a Brain aneurysm?

A: Although most aneurysms develop because of a genetic tendency to have weaker blood vessel walls, other factors may also be responsible for development and rupture of an aneurysm, including:

* High blood pressure (hypertension) - puts extra strain on blood vessel walls.

* Smoking - weakens blood vessels over time.

* Ageing - increases the risk as blood vessels lose elasticity.

* Trauma or injury - may lead to aneurysm formation.

Q: What are the symptoms of a Brain aneurysm?

A: Most Brain Aneurysms do not cause symptoms until they rupture and cause bleeding in the Brain. Such patients present to the hospital with a combination of:

* Sudden, severe headache (often described as the "worst headache of your life")

* Blurred or double vision

* Nausea and vomiting

* Loss of consciousness

* Convulsions

Q: How is a Brain aneurysm diagnosed?

A: Aneurysms are diagnosed using advanced imaging tests, such as:

* CT Scan (Computed Tomography): detects the haemorrhage caused by the aneurysm.

* MR Angiogram or CT Angiogram: detect most aneurysms in the brain, but not all.

* Digital Subtraction Angiogram (DSA): It is the most reliable and 'gold standard' test to detect brain aneurysms and plan their treatment.

Q: What are the treatment options for a Brain Aneurysm?

A: Treatment options include:

* Minimally Invasive Treatment (Endovascular Procedure): these procedures are carried out via a small puncture in the groin artery, without opening the skull.

* Aneurysm Coiling: a thin tube (micro catheter) is inserted into the brain blood vessel to place tiny platinum coils within the aneurysm, sealing off the aneurysm. Coiling may be either 'Balloon assisted' or Stent Assisted'

* Flow Divertor Stenting : For large/ giant and fusiform or dissecting Aneurysms

Open Surgery

* Clipping (for brain aneurysms): A metal clip is placed at the neck of the aneurysm after opening the skull. It is a more invasive and risky option.

* Observation and follow up: for small, incidentally detected aneurysms

Q: What facilities are available at Jehangir Hospital for Brain aneurysm treatment?

A: Jehangir Hospital is equipped with:

* Advanced diagnostic tools for early detection and precise treatment planning.

* Expert neurology and vascular teams specialising in aneurysm management.

* Emergency care services to handle aneurysm ruptures with rapid response.

* A comprehensive catheterisation programme with two advanced Cath Labs (Catheterisation Laboratories) for minimally invasive procedures.

Our Cath Lab facilities allow complex cardiac, neuro, and vascular procedures, including:

* Aneurysm coiling and stenting to repair blood vessels without open surgery.

* AVM (Arteriovenous Malformation) and AVF (Arteriovenous Fistula) embolisation.

* Carotid and intracranial stenting for stroke prevention.

* Mechanical Thrombectomy for acute Stroke

* MMA embolization for Subdural Hematoma

These state-of-the-art procedures ensure faster recovery, minimal risks, and improved patient outcomes.

Conclusion

Aneurysms can be life-threatening, but with early detection and advanced medical care, they can be managed effectively. Jehangir Hospital offers expert care, advanced diagnostics, and cutting-edge treatment to ensure the best possible outcomes for patients.

If you or a loved one are at risk of an aneurysm or experiencing symptoms, seek medical advice immediately. Early intervention can save lives.

If you have a family history of aneurysms or are at risk, regular check-ups can help detect them early and prevent complications.

For more information, please visit: www.jehangirhospital.com

