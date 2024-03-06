New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Minister of Communications, Railways, and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, is set to inaugurate NITI Aayog's 'NITI For States' platform on Thursday morning at the Rang Bhawan auditorium, in a stride towards bolstering digital governance and fostering informed decision-making.

According to a press release, this initiative marks a significant leap in the realm of policy and good governance, aiming to establish a robust Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

Before the platform's launch, Minister Vaishnaw will inaugurate the 'Viksit Bharat Strategy Room' at NITI Aayog, a space envisioned to facilitate data-driven decision-making through dynamic visualization and engagement with insights and knowledge.

The 'NITI For States' platform boasts an extensive repository encompassing 7,500 Best Practices, 5,000 Policy documents, 900+ datasets, 1,400 data profiles, and 350 NITI publications, covering a spectrum of ten sectors including Agriculture, Education, Energy, Health, Manufacturing, Tourism, and Urban development, among others, read the press release.

With a keen focus on cross-cutting themes like Gender and Climate Change, the platform is geared to cater to the diverse needs of policymakers and administrators across states and union territories.

Designed with an intuitive and user-friendly interface, the platform ensures accessibility through various devices, including mobile phones, facilitating seamless navigation and engagement.

It aims to drive digital transformation in governance by empowering officials with actionable insights, thereby elevating the quality of decision-making processes.

The 'Viksit Bharat Strategy Room', an integral part of this initiative, serves as an interactive space enabling users to visualize data, trends, best practices, and policies comprehensively.

Equipped with voice-enabled AI and video conferencing capabilities, the room facilitates collaborative engagements and informed deliberations among stakeholders, read the press release.

Several government entities have collaborated on this initiative, underscoring a collective effort towards fostering innovation and efficiency in governance.

Integrating resources like iGOT Karmayogi's online training modules, National Data and Analytics Platform (NDAP), and support from the National E-Governance Division (NeGD), among others, the platform embodies a holistic approach towards knowledge sharing and capacity building at various administrative levels. (ANI)

