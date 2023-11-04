New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, inaugurated a multi-speciality hospital in Sivasagar, Assam, reiterating the government's and public enterprises like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) commitment to improving lives in the North East.

Puri said, "Driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the North East, government and public enterprises like ONGC are committed to improve lives in the North East."

The event was attended by Rameshwar Teli, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labour, and Employment; Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and CEO of ONGC; and other senior officials from the Government of Assam and ONGC, read the press release by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted the hospital's state-of-the-art infrastructure and medical equipment, making it one of the best in the country.

He emphasised that the Siu-Ka-Pha hospital would benefit not only the local residents of Upper Assam but also people from neighbouring states, including Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh.

It is expected to provide healthcare services to approximately one lakh patients annually.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli, praised the advanced healthcare services provided by Siu-Ka-Pha Hospital, built as one of ONGC's significant corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Teli, said "Siu-Ka-Pha Hospital, built as one of ONGC's biggest CSRs, is highly advanced with the latest healthcare services that will benefit the people of this region for many more reasons".

The hospital represents a substantial investment of Rs 483.19 crore and showcases ONGC's dedication to enhancing the well-being of the communities in which it operates, read the press release

The Siu-Ka-Pha Multi-Speciality Hospital covers an expansive 35 acres and features 300 beds, a team of 70 specialised doctors, and a comprehensive range of medical services, including orthopaedics, trauma care, paediatrics, obstetrics, gynaecology, ENT, skull base surgery, physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and advanced diagnostics. read the press release

The facility also includes modular operating theatres, a critical care unit, and telemedicine services connecting patients with specialist healthcare providers across the nation.

In addition to providing essential healthcare services, the ONGC Siu-Ka-Pha Multi-Speciality Hospital will stimulate job creation and economic opportunities within the region, further enhancing the well-being of the people of Sivasagar. It stands as a symbol of progress, growth, and improved healthcare for the local community.

This multi-speciality hospital is dedicated to delivering advanced healthcare services to the underserved socio-economic strata of Assam, enhancing healthcare access for the region's residents. (ANI)

