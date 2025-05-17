New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Union Minister, Ministry of Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoFAH&D) Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, will lay the foundation stone for the Integrated Aquapark, situated in Kailashahar, Tripura and inaugurate a one-day Fish Festival from Agartala, Tripura, on May 18, 2025.

This Integrated Aquapark is being set up with an investment worth Rs 42.4 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said in a statement.

The event will also be graced by George Kurian, Minister of State, MoFAH&D and the Ministry of Minority Affairs, along with Sudhangshu Das, Minister of Fisheries, Government of Tripura.

On this occasion, certificates/sanction orders will be distributed to various beneficiaries in the fisheries sector that entails disbursement of Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to eligible fishers and fish farmers.

Best-performing Cooperatives, Fish Farmer Producer Organisations (FFPOs), and fisheries start-ups will also be recognised for their contributions to the sector and beneficiaries supported under PMMSY will receive certificates, highlighting the government's continued commitment towards inclusive and sustainable development.

The Department of Fisheries, MoFAH&D, is prioritising the establishment of Integrated Aquaparks as a flagship intervention under PMMSY, the Ministry said.

These aquaparks are conceptualised as integrated hubs that offer services ranging from hatcheries and feed mills to cold storage, processing, training, and marketing, all under one roof.

These facilities are not merely physical structures; they are catalysts for value chain development, innovation, and livelihood generation, particularly for youth and women in the region, the Ministry's statement added.

The parks will operate on a hub-and-spoke model, customised to address regional needs and specific thematic areas.

This integrated approach ensures that all facets of the fisheries and aquaculture value chain, from production and processing to retail, are supported by providing end-to-end solutions, maximising output and fostering sustainable growth, the MInistry said.

Tripura has emerged as a frontrunner in this effort. The state, with its high fish consumption rate of over 29 kg per capita per year, has made significant progress in the fisheries sector in recent years.

Under PMMSY and Blue Revolution, the state has received projects worth Rs 319 Crores during the last 10 years to support aquaculture expansion, infrastructure, technology infusion, fishers' welfare and market intervention.

The Integrated Aquapark in Kailashahar, Tripura, will serve as a backbone for modernising infrastructure for fish production, processing and marketing in the state, benefiting a wide range of stakeholders across its value chain, the Ministry added in the statement. (ANI)

