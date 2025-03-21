VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 21: UniPin India continues to strengthen its presence in the college esports scene with the UniPin Campus Championship at Gandharva '25, hosted at Vishwakarma Institute of Information Technology (VIIT) Pune. As the official gaming partner of Gandharva '25, this event marks the second college activation in UniPin's broader UniPin Campus Championship series, a nationwide initiative designed to engage student gamers across India.

Featuring BGMI as their primary game, the tournament at Gandharva '25 will bring

together 64 teams competing for a Rs10,000 prize pool on March 19, 2025. This event not only provides students with a platform to showcase their skills but also reinforces UniPin's position as the leading top-up platform for young gamers. Through this collaboration, UniPin aims to increase brand visibility within the college demographic, drive user acquisition, and establish itself as a key player in India's college esports ecosystem.

The gaming landscape in India is rapidly evolving, with students forming a significant portion of the esports community. The UniPin Campus Championship is designed to tap into this growing market by creating opportunities for students to engage in professional-level gaming competitions. Additionally, UniPin offers a seamless and secure top-up experience, enabling players to purchase BGMI UC, Valorant Points, PlayStation Codes, and more with ease. As the official top-up partner for BGMI and Valorant, UniPin ensures gamers have a reliable platform for all their in-game credit needs.

Speaking on the significance of this collaboration, Akshay Sethi, Director of UniPin India, stated, "The UniPin Campus Championship is more than just a tournament; it's a movement to build a thriving college esports ecosystem in India. By partnering with Gandharva '25 at VIIT Pune, we are creating an exciting platform where students can compete, connect, and grow within the gaming community. UniPin is committed to supporting young gamers by providing not only top-tier esports opportunities but also seamless way to enhance their gaming experience through secure and accessible top-ups."

With the success of previous campus activations, UniPin is set to expand its reach to more universities across India throughout 2025, ensuring that student gamers continue to have access to high-quality esports events. As excitement builds for Gandharva '25, students and esports enthusiasts alike are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the tournament and upcoming UniPin Campus Championship events. For more information on UniPin's upcoming tournaments and promotions, visit www.unipin.com and follow @unipin_india on Instagram.

About UniPin

UniPin (Universal Pin) is a leading digital entertainment enabler with more than 13 years of experience with 25.1 million active users in 32 countries around the world. Supported by a comprehensive range of payment channels, UniPin provides electronic pins (UniPin Credits) that can be used across a wide variety of games from various game publishers.

