Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled global platform that offers consulting solutions in the accounting & reporting, finance operations, governance, risk, ESG, and technology domains, today announced a strategic alliance with Portal26, a leading GenAI Adoption Management Platform. This collaboration combines Uniqus' deep consulting expertise and Portal26's cutting-edge technology to help enterprises harness GenAI's full potential while proactively safeguarding against emerging risks.

The rise of AI is no longer a future possibility; it is already transforming the enterprise landscape. From third-party tools to proprietary LLMs and Agents, organizations across industries are adopting AI to enhance productivity, drive innovation, and gain a competitive edge. However, this rapid integration of GenAI also introduces complex risks such as data privacy violations, regulatory compliance gaps, unmanaged AI usage (often referred to as shadow AI), and increased exposure to security vulnerabilities.

Through this alliance, Uniqus and Portal26 will empower organizations to drive GenAI adoption responsibly, balancing innovation, productivity, and impact with governance, compliance, and trust.

"Companies globally have begun harnessing the capabilities of generative AI in effectively solving challenges they face in their finance and risk organizations," said Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder & CEO, Uniqus Consultech. "Combining the domain knowledge that Uniqus has with Portal26's AI governance platform, we aim to provide solutions that will benefit from the gains that AI brings while mitigating the novel risks that it poses."

Uniqus combines its global integrated delivery model with top-tier talent to help clients drive strategic AI governance, cybersecurity, and compliance efficiently and effectively. Paired with Portal26's rapid deployment and unified visibility into sanctioned and unsanctioned AI usage, the alliance will enable clear insights, risk exposure assessments, and controls over AI adoption. All this while ensuring confidence to innovate with AI at scale, prevent data leaks, and ensure GenAI programs deliver tangible impact while staying aligned with strategic goals.

"This partnership bridges the critical gap between technology and governance," said Arti Raman, CEO, Portal26. "Together, we offer a practical, scalable path for organizations to strategically embrace and manage the consumption of GenAI safely and responsibly to achieve its desired impact."

Uniqus Consultech and Portal26 are committed to enabling enterprises to realize the full potential of GenAI, driving innovation and performance, securely, responsibly, and with the confidence to scale innovation without losing sight of governance and trust.

