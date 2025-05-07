BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 7: UNISOC, one of the world's leading fabless semiconductor companies, achieved a 14 percent global market share in smartphone application processor (AP) and system-on-chip (SoC) shipments in Q4 2024, according to Counterpoint Research. In India, where the smartphone market grew 4 percent YoY to reach 151 million units in 2024, UNISOC continues to strengthen its position as a key chipset provider enabling affordable smartphones and supporting the country's digital transformation goals.

Accelerating 5G Expansion with Tailored Solutions

Beginning with the sustained growth driven by strategic 4G platform leadership, the company's 4G platforms has already long been trusted by many global extraordinary brands with its four key advantages that drive large-scale shipments, UNISOC believes 5G has entered a phase of stable growth, with diverse regional demands requiring customized approaches.

UNISOC chip products and select smartphones featuring UNISOC chipsets. Since launching its first 5G chip in 2020, the company has built a comprehensive portfolio including the T9100, T8300, T8200, and T8100, targeting consumer electronics globally. Key competitive strengths in 5G include:

* Performance-Power Balance: Leveraging high integration and multi-mode fusion architecture, UNISOC optimizes efficiency for various 5G scenarios, ensuring long battery life without compromising performance.

* Flagship Gaming Experience: The Miracle Gaming Engine enhances scheduling, networking, graphics, memory, and storage, delivering seamless gameplay for mid-to-high-end devices.

* Advanced Imaging Technology: The Vivimagic imaging engine continuously upgrades clarity, dynamic range, and AI enhancements, enabling professional-grade photography on mainstream smartphones. As of March 2025, over 100 UNISOC 5G-powered smart devices are available in Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. The company has conducted 5G field tests in 116 countries, shipped 5G platforms to 85 markets, and obtained certifications from 56 telecom operators. Global partners include moto, nubia, ZTE, and HMD, reflecting broad industry confidence in its 5G solutions. India Remains a Key Market

UNISOC's growth coincides with significant developments in India's smartphone landscape, where 5G smartphones now dominate with 81 percent of total shipments. The company's chipsets have become increasingly important in the budget-friendly segment, helping to democratize smartphone access across India's diverse population.

UNISOC has established strong partnerships with leading Indian mobile brands and telecom operators. The company works closely with Motorola, Lava, Reliance Jio, and Realme in the Indian market, powering devices that cater to India's unique requirements and price sensitivities.

In July 2024, UNISOC introduced its T760 6nm 5G SoC in India, featuring AI computing power of 3.2 TOPS and supporting FHD+ resolution displays with 120Hz refresh rates. This chipset exemplifies UNISOC's commitment to bringing advanced technology to the Indian market at competitive price points.

As India positions itself as a key player in the global semiconductor market with a $10 billion investment to build a domestic semiconductor ecosystem, UNISOC's growing presence aligns with the country's self-reliance goals. The company is making strategic R&D-focused investments in India to strengthen its product offerings and drive the upcoming wave of digitization. Global Market Presence and Long-Term Vision

UNISOC's technology reaches a vast consumer base, with one in four mobile phones and one in eight smartphones globally powered by its chips. Collaborating with over 500 brands--including Xiaomi, vivo, OPPO, realme, Samsung, and Nokia--the company delivers smarter experiences across mobile devices, wearables, smart cars, TVs, and IoT products.

UNISOC's mission is to bring innovative technology to every user, home, and industry, driving a smarter world through continuous R&D. By balancing 4G optimization with 5G innovation, UNISOC caters to diverse market needs while preparing for the next wave of connectivity growth.

With rising 5G adoption expected across India, particularly in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, UNISOC is well-positioned to expand its market share by building on its existing relationships with Indian brands and telecom operators. The company remains committed to being a key enabler of India's digital transformation journey, making advanced mobile technology accessible to all segments of the Indian population.

