Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 13: UNITED SIKHS continues its unwavering commitment to flood relief efforts in the border belt of District Gurdaspur, where communities remain vulnerable due to breaches in the Dhussi Bandh between Village Jainpur and Village Thakupur.

The organization has supplied ₹1 lakh (approximately USD $1,200) worth of diesel at the Gurdaspur border to power tractors and trolleys engaged in urgent plugging operations. The effort is being directly supervised by UNITED SIKHS Director Sardar MJ Singh, who has traveled from Bangalore to oversee the 24/7 response on the ground.

To reinforce the Bandh and prevent further flooding, UNITED SIKHS has deployed two tippers and ten tractor trolleys to accelerate the plugging and containment process.

In support of local farmers and livestock, the organization has also distributed silage valued at ₹7.5 lakhs (approximately USD $9,000) across a cluster of flood-affected villages. Daily essentials including food, hygiene supplies, and other critical items continue to be delivered to impacted families.

"We remain committed to standing with the people of Punjab during this crisis," said Devinder Singh, Secretary of UNITED SIKHS. "Our teams are working around the clock, and we will continue to provide daily updates to local authorities and stakeholders."

About UNITED SIKHS

UNITED SIKHS is a United Nations-affiliated international nonprofit organization dedicated to humanitarian relief, civil rights advocacy, and community empowerment. Guided by the Sikh principle of seva (selfless service), the organization provides advocacy, disaster response, and social justice support to underserved communities across the globe. Through strategic partnerships, grassroots mobilization, and policy engagement, UNITED SIKHS works to protect human dignity, promote religious freedom, and advance equity for all.

