South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: South Africa have bounced back in style in the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup with back-to-back wins in the group phase after a poor performance against England in the opener. The manner with which they kept their composure in the win over India was commendable and that victory has given them the confidence to push on. They face Bangladesh in their latest fixture at Vizag, wherein another crucial two points will see them go level on points with second-placed England. Opponents Bangladesh are currently sixth in the points table and have lost their way a bit following their win over Pakistan. They were poor against New Zealand in the last match and need to improve considerably here. South Africa versus Bangladesh will be streamed on the JioHotstar app from 3:00 PM IST. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Australia Move to Top Spot Following 3-Wicket Win Over India, England Second.

Chloe Tryon produced one of the most impeccable World Cup all-round performances in the game against India and she remains South Africa’s best bet to perform well in this game. Tazmin Brits and Sune Luus have done well in the top order for the team and will need ton dominate the Bangladesh attack from the onset. Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk should help the side pick up crucial wickets.

Bangladesh need their skipper Nigar Sultana to fire in this game and without her holding the innings together, their batting unit often struggles for direction. Fahima Khatun and Sumaiya Akter in the lower order have often been pressed into service with the batting unit collapsing and the team needs their top order to reverse this trend. Marufa Akter has picked up wickets, but her economy rate has been on the higher side, which is a problem. South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Match 14 and Who Will Win SA-W vs BAN-W?

SA-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Details

Match SA-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date Monday, October 23 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is SA-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The South Africa Women's National Cricket Team is set to take on the Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team in match 14 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Monday, October 13. The SA-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is set to be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of SA-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the SA-W vs BAN-W live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of SA-W vs BAN-WICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the SA-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. South Africa are the overwhelming favourites to win this tie and it will be more about their margin of victory in this game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2025 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).