New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI/GPRC): Unveiled by Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO, Salesforce and Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries, the Universal AI University is the first of its kind in India and will promote skill development in all streams using technology.

India's first Artificial Intelligence University has been unveiled by India's first Green Business school, The Universal Business School. The new University is expected to launch degree programs in AI/ML, Liberal Arts and Humanities, Management, Design, Law, Sports and Exercise Sciences, Environmental Sciences and International Diplomacy.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Beaten With Wooden Logs for Using Colleague’s Earphone During New Year Celebrations, Dies; Two Arrested.

This announcement resonates with the Microsoft report titled 'The Class of 2030 and Life-Ready Learning: The Technology Imperative,' which suggests that students will need to have mastered two facets of this new world by the time they graduate-

1. Know how to utilise ever-changing technology, such as AI, to their advantage.

Also Read | Florence Pugh Birthday Special: From Midsommar to Little Women, 5 Best Performances of the Star That Showcases Her Impeccable Talent.

2. Understand how to work with other people in a team to problem-solve effectively.

Tarun Anand, the Chairman of Universal Business School and Universal AI University elaborates, "as a management school, our students have always enjoyed excellent industry support with placements. This year, 268 companies were on campus including Xiaomi, Tata Capital, NSE, L&T Finance, Wipro Ltd etc. The AI university enhances our positioning as one of India's most innovative educational institutions and will deepen our relationships with corporations further."

Currently, engineering colleges like IIT-Bombay, BITS Pilani and management colleges like ISB, IIM and SP Jain etc offer varied courses in artificial intelligence. It is commonly agreed that preparing students to work alongside AI in the future must start early.

Anand adds, "at Universal AI University, we do believe that the combination of young minds with an entrepreneurial mindset will foster innovative technological solutions to serve the society and planet and that is the primary purpose of the AI University- to enable young minds to provide solutions across industries such as manufacturing, food, healthcare and agriculture."

The new AI University will build 'labs' for students to learn and experiment on IR 4.0 technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, AR/VR/MR, IoT, blockchain which are enhancing the digital transformation of industries. Fittingly launched by two of the biggest innovators in corporate India, Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO, Salesforce and Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries, the focus will be on skill development in the AI/ML and IoT space which impacts all sectors.

The legacy of the Universal AI University is built on the "made in India" success story of Universal Business School. Up to 70% of the energy used is generated on-campus by solar panels. It is the first business school in India to publish its own environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report, and has strengthened its commitment to a circular economy by turning campus garbage into "black gold." This in turn serves as compost for the campus' 40-acre trees. To know more visit- https://universalbusinessschool.com/

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)