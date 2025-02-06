VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 6: Rolls-Royce unveils The Ghost Series II in India: the most technologically advanced and driver-focused V12 Rolls-Royce yet. Ghost Series II is now available to order at Rolls -Royce's Chennai Showroom.

New exterior styling is an impactful evolution of Ghost's foundational design

Built with driving at its heart, including an uncompromising twin-turbocharged engine

Incorporates Planar Suspension system, Flagbearer, and Satellite Aided Transmission systems that underpin the driver-oriented chassis

Integrates new SPIRIT digital interface and Whispers private members app

Enhanced audio system, internet connectivity, and video streaming functions

Ghost Extended Series II represents an even greater canvas for creativity

Black Badge Ghost Series II and Ghost Series II Extended are available to commission from launch

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars' latest evolution of its most popular nameplate in history, Ghost Series II, is now available in India. A powerful, driver-oriented and elegant rendition, the subtle evolution of Ghost's monolithic and self-assured external appearance serves as a potent stage for Bespoke commissions. To extend their choices, clients now have access to interior finishes and features never previously available on Ghost, as well as advanced software technologies that see Bespoke enter the digital world.

"Our clients truly appreciate Ghost's handling capabilities and its potential for Bespoke. Ghost Series II remains faithful to its principles, yet it elevates every aspect of its presence. It is the most technologically advanced and driver-focused V12 Rolls-Royce ever created, and its self-assured appearance serves as a potent stage for creatively daring commissions - making it the perfect driver-focused touring machine. The marque reaffirmed its position as a highly desirable luxury brand in India, with the market expanding by almost a-third in 2024. With Ghost Series II now available in India, I believe clients will be excited to create ever more ambitious and valuable motor cars." Irene Nikkein, Regional Director Asia-Pacific, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

ALL THREE EXPRESSIONS OF GHOST SERIES II NOW AVAILABLE IN INDIA

Ghost Series II, Black Badge Ghost Series II and Ghost Extended Series II are now available to order at Rolls-Royce's Chennai and New Delhi showrooms.

Rolls-Royce pricing is dependent on client specification. Prices start from:

Ghost Series II - Rs.8,95,00,000

Ghost Extended Series II - Rs. 10,19,00,000

Black Badge Ghost Series II - Rs. 10,52,00,000

www.rolls-roycemotorcars.com/chennai/en_GB/showroom.html

