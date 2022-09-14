Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Distance Education Bureau of the University Grant Commission (UGC) has entitled UPES CCE to offer MBA Courses in Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Operations, Digital Business, Business Analytics, Oil & Gas Management, LSCM at the post-graduate level and BBA in Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Operations at the undergraduate level.

The Distance Education Board is a statutory body and part of the University Grants Commission. It has been recognised for the maintenance of standards in distance and open learning in India.

Extremely happy, Director Academics of UPES-CCE, Dr Priya Mary Mathew shares, "With this recognition, we can now serve industry in a wide range of sectors spanning from General management, Oil and gas sector, IT sector, Logistics and Supply Chain to Business Analytics. With our Career Assistance Services, we are sure that the capacity of our learners will be built in such a way, that they can open their wings wide and run their career race sustainably and successfully."

Manish Madaan, Registrar, UPES added, "Delighted to the core that we can serve citizens across the globe with these UGC entitled programs. I have always believed that teachers are the king and queen makers. Our academic team, which comprises of experienced academic scholars and best in the industry, not only from India but from across the globe, are excited to shape the future of our learners."

Dr Ram K Sharma, Pro-Vice Chancellor of UPES added, "Providing access to quality education to many students is core to our mission at the University and there can't be a better option than technology enabled education delivery. This recognition is both an outcome of the quality work that we are doing, as this entitlement is on account of top NIRF rankings of the university, as well as an enabler for us to be able to fulfil our mission by offering quality education and valid credentials to learners from across India and outside and make a difference in their respective lives and careers."

UPES CCE provides several courses for its students to choose from, along with some unique features like interactive live classes by industry experts and global faculty, a robust learning management system, online library access, supervised discussion forums to facilitate group interaction, as well as dedicated academic and career advisors.

The institute is accepting applications to these programmes. Click here to visit the website or call toll free on 18001031495 to enquire.

