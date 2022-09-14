Mumbai, September 14: In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai's Malad area, an unemployed man allegedly stabbed his wife in front of his children. The alleged incident took place on Monday when the 44-year-old man stabbed his wife Naseem to death at their residence in Malad's Madh. Police officials said that the man was arrested on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Asif Shaikh. The couples used to stay on rent with their son and two daughters. Cops said that on Monday afternoon, the couple had a fight which was later resolved by his wife's brother Wasim Khan (31). However, the same night, the accused stabbed his wife with a knife and fled from the spot. The incident came to light when the couple's son informed his uncle about the alleged incident. Mumbai Shocker: MNS Functionary Rapes Woman on Pretext of Marrying Her, Promising a Ticket in BMC Elections; Arrested.

Speaking to the Indian Express, an officer said, "Wasim again rushed to the couple's home. He found his sister lying unconscious with stab wounds on the stomach and chest. She was declared brought dead at a government hospital." After being on the run, the police managed to trace Shaikh and arrested him on Tuesday.

In his statement to the police, the deceased's brother Waseem said that his sister and Shaikh were married for 16 years. Police also learned that Shaikh used to work as a painter, however, he was at home due to a lack of work opportunities. Waseem also alleged that Shaikh sold all the gold ornaments of his sister in order to bring food for the family. Karnataka Shocker: Man Fires at Wife After She Refuses To Go With Him From Her Parents Home in Belagavi; Arrested.

"This often led to fights between the couple. Further, Shaikh suspected her character," the officer added. Cops said that at present, the three children are staying with Wasim and his other relatives.

