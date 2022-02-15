New Delhi/Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 15 (ANI/PR Newswire): UPES Dehradun, a NAAC 'A' accredited university, today announced the launch of its School of Liberal Studies and brought together renowned academicians from diverse fields to deliberate on the need to redefine liberal studies.

The launch and the discussion was joined by Robert Lensink, Professor, Faculty of Economics and Business, Groningen University; Nawtej Dosanjh, President & CEO, MirraU, a start-up university in Florida, USA; Dipankar Gupta, Retd Professor, Centre for the Study of Social Systems, JNU; Nandini Chatterjee Singh, Cognitive neuroscientist and currently Senior Project Officer at UNESCO MGIEP; Narayanan Srinivasan, Professor and Head, Department of Cognitive Science, IIT Kanpur; Sanjay Mitra, Professor of Practice, School of Public Policy, IIT Delhi; Vijay Mahajan, CEO, Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, and Director, Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Contemporary Studies, New Delhi and Sugata Marjit, Distinguished Professor, IIFT, and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta. These distinguished personalities are also on the advisory board of the School. The discussion was moderated by Shubhashis Gangopadhyan, Dean of UPES School of Liberal Studies, an eminent economist and a well-known researcher in diverse fields including patent laws and digital preparedness.

To redefine liberal studies for the 21st century and disrupt conventional learning, the pedagogy and curriculum of UPES School of Liberal Studies are based on a trans-disciplinary approach. It offers courses across multiple domains, including Economics, Political Science, Psychology, Literature, Applied Mathematics and Data Science. Students can design their own degree by combining School of Liberal Studies programs with various options of Electives, Minors, Signature and Life Skills courses available through other schools of UPES i.e Engineering, Computer Science, Business, Law, Design, Modern Media, Health Sciences & Technology and School for Life. The emphasis shall be on experiential learning through the application of theoretical knowledge in solving real-world problems.

Speaking on the launch of the School of Liberal Studies, Dr Sunil Rai, Vice-Chancellor, UPES said, "School of Liberal Studies is a giant step forward in making UPES a truly trans-disciplinary university. The new school seeks to revolutionise the education process and further our vision as the 'University of Tomorrow' to create well-rounded individuals and leaders driven by excellence and empathy."

Dr Shubhashis Gangopadhyay, Dean, UPES School of Liberal Studies added, "With the best of faculty, multiple clubs and chapters, a learner-centric approach and the robust eco-system being provided by UPES, we are confident that our students will be the drivers of change. The world needs change-makers who can provide plausible solutions by understanding a problem from diverse perspectives, initiating a dialogue, shaping policies, and propagating positivity".

UPES School of Liberal Studies is now inviting applications from interested candidates for its five undergraduate degree programs- B.Sc. Economics with Data Science, B.Sc. Applied Mathematics & Statistics, B.Sc. Psychology & Behaviour, B.Sc. Politics, Economics and Society, and B.A. Literature.

Established in 2003 through the UPES Act, 2003 of the State Legislature of Uttarakhand, UPES is a UGC-recognized university and has been accredited grade 'A' by NAAC. National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Education, has ranked UPES amongst the top 100 universities to study in India, School of Engineering at UPES has been ranked 91 among 300 institutions, School of Business is ranked 46 amongst 100 institutions and School of Law is amongst top 25 institutions in India. The university has received 5-Stars on Employability (placements), by globally acclaimed QS Rating, with 90 per cent-plus placements over the last few years.

UPES offers graduate and postgraduate programs through its eight schools: School of Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Design, School of Law, School of Business, School of Health Sciences & Technology, School of Modern Media and School of Liberal Studies.

Website link - https://www.upes.ac.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1746117/SOLS_Launch_UPES.jpg

