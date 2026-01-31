Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 31 (ANI): During his scintillating century in the final T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand, Ishan Kishan reached the milestones of 1,000 T20I runs and 2,000 international runs for India.

Ishan, who has been in red-hot form since his triumphant as a captain with Jharkhand during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), slammed his maiden T20I century in just 42 balls, ending with 103 in 43 balls, with six fours and 10 sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 239.53.

In his comeback series in Indian colours, he has been India's second-highest run-getter, with 215 runs in four innings at an average of 53.75 and a strike rate of over 231, with a century and a fifty each to his name.

In 36 T20Is, he has made 1,011 runs at an average of 28.88 and a strike rate of 137.92, with a century and seven sixes.

In 65 international matches, he has made 2,022 runs in 63 innings at an average of 34.86, with two centuries and 15 fifties and best score of 210. He has also played 27 ODIs for India, scoring 933 runs in 24 innings at an average of 42.40 and a strike rate of over 102, with a century and seven fifties and best score of 210, the fastest double ton in the history of ODI cricket in just 126 balls. He has also played two Tests, scoring 78 runs in three innings, including a fifty.

This century is the fifth fastest for India in T20Is, with Rohit Sharma's record 35-ball ton against Sri Lanka in 2017 still standing tall. This is also the fastest ton against NZ in T20Is.

This also marks the seventh century for Ishan in T20 cricket, who had slammed two of these centuries during his side's SMAT win in 2025/26, topping the run-charts with 517 runs in 10 innings, including two fifties as well, striking at over 197.

In the today's match, India won the toss and chose to bat first. Sanju fell to a single-digit score, and Abhishek Sharma on 30 in 16 balls (four boundaries and two sixes) left India at 48/2. A 137-run stand between Ishan Kishan (103 in 43 balls, with six fours and 10 sixes) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (63 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) enthralled the audience. Later on, a cameo from Hardik Pandya (42 in 17 balls, with a four and four sixes) took India to 271/5 in 20 overs.

Lockie Ferguson (2/41) was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, while Jacob Duffy (1/53), Kyle Jamieson (1/59) and Mitchell Santner (1/60) leaked runs. (ANI)

