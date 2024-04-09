BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 9: The US-India Tax Forum, an initiative of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tarun Bajaj, the former Revenue Secretary and former Secretary of Economic Affairs to the Government of India as the head of the Forum. Bajaj joined USISPF as an Advisor to the Board of Directors in January 2024 and will now spearhead the US-India Tax Forum. Bajaj belongs to the Indian Administrative Service, 1988 batch, Haryana Cadre. He served as Revenue Secretary, Government of India before he superannuated in November 2022. Bajaj brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in economic affairs and taxation matters. During his tenure with the Government of India, he played a pivotal role in shaping fiscal policies and promoting economic growth. Bajaj managed both the direct and indirect tax revenues for the Government and was instrumental in stabilizing the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Bajaj also played a critical role in formulating the Government of India's economic response to the pandemic, including the rollout of various relief measures and economic stimulus packages. Bajaj's financial perspicacity was key in the formulation of Central Government budgets for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23. Speaking on Bajaj's appointment, USISPF President and CEO, Dr. Mukesh Aghi said, "I am thrilled to welcome Tarun to lead our US-India Tax Forum. With his extensive experience and profound expertise in finance and taxation, Tarun stands as an ideal candidate to steer our efforts forward. His adept leadership in shaping fiscal and tax policies and navigating intricate economic terrains will fortify our mission of nurturing strong economic bonds between the United States and India. I am confident that under his guidance, we will continue to advance an environment conducive to bilateral trade and investment." Commenting on his appointment, Tarun Bajaj said, "I am honored to lead the US-India Tax Forum under the auspices of USISPF. It's a pleasure to have joined USISPF as Advisor to the Board this year, and in my new role, I look forward to making my contribution to make the US-India Tax Forum a robust and effective institution that companies can rely on and an institution that can engage effectively with all the stakeholders."

