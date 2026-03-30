India PR Distribution

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], March 30: In a first-of-its-kind culinary innovation, Santushti has introduced a new premium dessert category titled "Dubai Treats", bringing globally inspired flavors to the city. This launch marks what is believed to be the first introduction of such concepts not only in Vadodara but potentially across Gujarat.

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Under the Dubai Treats category, Santushti has launched two signature products -- the Dubai Chocolate Thick Shake and the Pistachio Kunafa Waffle.

The Dubai Chocolate Thick Shake delivers a rich, indulgent experience inspired by premium Middle Eastern flavor profiles, while the Pistachio Kunafa Waffle offers a unique fusion of traditional kunafa layered into a modern waffle format, creating a crisp yet indulgent dessert experience.

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What sets this launch apart is Santushti's strong research and innovation backbone. The products have been developed through the brand's in-house R&D facility, backed by an Italian R&D center, enabling the fusion of international techniques with locally loved flavors.

With over 15 years of rich experience running two successful brands, Santushti and Desertino, Santushti Shakes Private Limited has emerged as one of the fastest-growing dessert companies, becoming synonymous with thick shakes and premium dessert experiences across multiple cities in India, including Vadodara, Anand, Rajkot, Surat, Ankleshwar, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Visakhapatnam, and Other cities.

The brand legacy is rooted in the vision of Mr. Sunil Chelani, Founder of Santushti, while the current growth and innovation strategy is being led by Mr. Bhavesh Chelani, MD & CEO of Santushti Shakes Private Limited.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Bhavesh Chelani stated, "With Dubai Treats, our goal is to introduce globally inspired, premium dessert concepts to Vadodara. This is just the beginning -- Santushti is continuously working on bringing many more innovative offerings in the near future."

The company is also strengthening its presence through structured franchising, positioning itself to drive growth in the affordable premium dessert segment. With a focus on sustainable and accessible business models aligned with current market dynamics, Santushti has built strong credibility in the franchising space, with several partners continuing their association with the brand for over nine years.

With this launch, Santushti continues to strengthen its position as a forward-thinking dessert brand, combining legacy, innovation, and global R&D support to redefine the dessert experience in the region.

For further information, please contact:

info@santushtishakes.com

https://dessertinoglobal.com/

https://santushtishakes.com/

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