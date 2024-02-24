New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Brazilian mining giant Vale unveiled its plans to ramp up production and explore green steel initiatives, aiming to reshape the future landscape of the industry, in a move to solidify its position as a global leader in the iron ore market.

In a recent announcement by CEO Eduardo Bartolomeo, the Brazilian miner outlined its plans to ramp up annual iron ore production to a staggering 340-360 million metric tons by 2026, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights (GCI).

This move comes as Vale aims to capitalize on recovering demand, particularly in Asia, and position itself as a key player in the evolving landscape of sustainable steel production.

The announcement underscores Vale's confidence in its ability to rebound from past challenges and deliver robust growth in the coming years.

Despite setbacks stemming from the fatal Brumadinho tailings dam collapse in 2019, which led to production curtailments and financial reparation efforts, Vale has successfully stabilized its operations and is now poised for expansion.

With iron ore production reaching 321 million metric tons in 2023, slightly above guidance, and a significant reduction in cash production costs to USD 20.8 per ton in Q4, the company is demonstrating resilience and efficiency in its operations.

Key to Vale's growth strategy are several expansion projects currently underway. These projects include adding 15 million metric tons of production capacity at the Vargem Grande mine, 15 million metric tons at Capanema, and 20 million metric tons at the Serra Sul (S11D) mine.

Additionally, Vale has entered into a partnership with Anglo American to increase its offtake of high-grade iron ore pellet feed from the Minas-Rio operation, further bolstering its supply capabilities.

The company is actively exploring opportunities in green steel production, recognizing the imperative to reduce carbon emissions and transition towards more sustainable practices.

To this end, Vale is evaluating the establishment of "mega hub" joint ventures in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Oman to produce raw materials for low-carbon steelmaking.

Furthermore, in collaboration with project developer H2 Green Steel, Vale is assessing the feasibility of setting up green steel hubs in Brazil and the United States.

The decision to venture into green steel aligns with global efforts to mitigate climate change and promote environmentally friendly industrial practices.

By investing in low-carbon technologies and embracing renewable energy sources, Vale is positioning itself as a leader in the transition towards a greener economy.

These initiatives not only contribute to the company's long-term sustainability but also reinforce its commitment to environmental stewardship.

In terms of market dynamics, Vale remains optimistic about the outlook for the iron ore market, anticipating a "very tight" market condition in 2024, particularly in Asia.

Vale's executive vice president, iron solutions, Marcello Spinelli, said, "Ex-China, we have a rebound, with more than 5 per cent growth expected in 2024, part of that coming from developing countries including India, Middle East/North Africa (MENA) and Southeast Asia and also Japan and Europe."

He further said, "We are really supporting this growth ex-China, with new services. This includes Buckling-restrained braced frame (BRBF) supplies in new port outlets in Europe and Oman serving as a new distribution center to feed India. This is an important change in the map of supply".

"Supply side, we see the main increase in iron ore supply this year will be from Brazil, with Australia's supply flat and India focusing on its domestic market," Spinelli said.

With increased demand expected both in China and other regions, including India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Japan, and Europe, Vale sees significant growth opportunities on the horizon.

The company is strategically positioned to capitalize on this demand through its robust supply chain and diverse portfolio of products.

While iron ore price premiums are expected to remain flat in the first half of the year due to low steelmaking margins in China, Vale is bullish on pellets premiums.

High demand for direct reduction pellets in the Middle East and the US, as well as blast furnace pellets in Japan, Europe, and other regions, is driving up premiums and presenting lucrative opportunities for the company.

Additionally, Vale is leveraging its expertise to capitalize on the current market dynamics, particularly with regard to high-silica ores.

Overall, Vale's ambitious production targets and green steel initiatives underscore its commitment to sustainable growth and innovation. (ANI)

