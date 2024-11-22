This collaboration for Sangeet Manapman, marks the first time the trio has come together to record for a film.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22: Inspired by the timeless Marathi musical play Sangeet Manapman, the upcoming film Sangeet Manapman promises to deliver a unique cinematic experience. Known for honoring the golden age of Marathi musical theater, the movie offers a blend of cultural richness and contemporary storytelling. Its much-awaited first track, Vandan Ho, featuring the voices of Shankar Mahadevan, Mahesh Kale, and Rahul Deshpande, has now been released.

This collaboration marks the first time the trio has come together to record for a film, despite their earlier celebrated performance in Katyar Kaljat Ghusali. Composed by Shankar Mahadevan, with lyrics by Sameer Sawant, Vandan Ho combines traditional and modern musical styles, creating a mesmerizing soundscape.

Shankar Mahadevan expressed his excitement, saying, "It was an honor to create this track with Rahul and Mahesh. The composition is fresh, and the entire team has poured their heart into it." Similarly, Rahul Deshpande remarked, "It brought back memories of Katyar. Shankarji's genius composition makes this track special." Mahesh Kale added, "The soul of Sangeet Manapman lies in its music, and I am thrilled to be a part of this magical creation."

The film features 14 tracks sung by 18 celebrated vocalists, including seven National Award-winning singers. With such an impressive lineup, the soundtrack promises to be a musical feast.

Directed by and starring Subodh Bhave, Sangeet Manapman also features Sumit Raghavan, Vaidehi Parshurami, Upendra Limaye, Neena Kulkarni, and Nivedita Saraf. The film's music is produced by Saregama, and it is set to release on January 10, 2025, under the banner of Jio Studios and Shri Ganesh Marketing.

