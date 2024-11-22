Hina Khan, the beloved TV actress known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her stint on Bigg Boss 11, is bravely fighting stage three breast cancer. Despite this daunting challenge, she continues to inspire her fans with her strength and positivity. Hina frequently updates her followers on her health journey, offering encouragement and hope to those facing similar battles. Her unwavering resilience has made her a symbol of courage, and now, we hear she is all set to be seen on Bigg Boss 18. Hina Khan Uses ‘I’m Alive’ Song As She Shares Snorkeling Moment in Maldives With Insta Followers Amid Breast Cancer Treatment (Watch Video).

Hina Khan in Bigg Boss 18

According to India Forums, Hina Khan is set to make a guest appearance on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18, where she will join host Salman Khan and interact with the contestants. However, there has been no official confirmation of this news so far. Despite battling cancer, Hina has remained active in the public eye, making appearances such as walking the ramp for designers. Her positive attitude continues to inspire many, earning her immense admiration from fans and peers alike.

Hina Khan to Appear on 'BB 18' Weekend Ka Vaar

Hina Khan to be a special guest in #WeekendKaVaar. Shoot is scheduled for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/H8UlVCk6hF — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 21, 2024

For those who may not know, although Hina Khan didn't win Bigg Boss 11, she certainly won hearts. She later returned to Bigg Boss 14 as a senior, where she earned the titles ‘Sher Khan’ and ‘Sherni’ from both her co-contestants and fans. In June this year, Hina courageously revealed her breast cancer diagnosis to her followers. Despite her health battle, she recently took a break to unwind in the Maldives with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal.

