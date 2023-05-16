Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI/SRV): Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness, a leading new-age mental health service provider, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new vertical, 'Happi 24/7', a groundbreaking online therapy platform. This innovative platform is set to redefine mental health treatment by providing comprehensive therapy services to individuals from the comfort of their own homes, making high-quality therapy accessible and affordable for all.

Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness is renowned for its luxury rehab centers located throughout India, offering top-quality mental health treatments in a luxurious and comfortable environment. Building upon its success, Veda is now expanding its reach with the introduction of 'Happi 24/7' which operates 24 hours a day, ensuring round-the-clock therapy services for individuals seeking mental health support.

The 'Happi' Project is the result of Veda's substantial investment of over Rs 11.5 crores, aimed at creating the largest digital platform in India for mental health treatment. 'Happi 24/7' is designed to offer affordable and high-quality mental health care to those who are unable to access premium care due to financial constraints. In emergency situations, the platform provides immediate therapy sessions from trained psychologists, ensuring support is available round the clock without the need for prior appointments. With a pay-per-session model, individuals can avail themselves of one-hour therapy sessions for just INR 500. Additionally, the freemium model of Happi 24/7 provides various free features, including meditations, journaling, informational videos, expert tips, daily mood check-ins, and even psychological assessment tests.

Veda Wellness sets itself apart with its cutting-edge therapies, flexible treatment options, and multi-city presence. The highly experienced clinical team at Veda is certified in the latest form of therapy called Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), in addition to other popular techniques such as Cognitive Behavior Therapy and Rational Emotive Behavior Therapy. Clients have access to state-of-the-art techniques that ensure optimal healing outcomes. Moreover, Veda offers the unique "work from home" option during therapy sessions, allowing individuals to continue with their daily activities while receiving treatment. With locations in Mumbai, Bangalore, and New Delhi, Veda's multi-city presence sets it apart as the largest chain of luxury rehabilitation centers in India. The company also has plans to open four more centers across the country, providing clients with the option to switch centers and experience a change of scenery during their treatment.

Manun Thakur, Founder of Veda Wellness, said "The launch of Happi 24/7 reflects our commitment to making mental health care accessible to all. We believe that therapy should be affordable, convenient, and confidential. With Happi 24/7, individuals can receive therapy from the comfort of their own homes, knowing that qualified professionals are just a click away. This platform is a game-changer in the field of mental health treatment."

Veda Wellness has bagged numerous awards and recognitions, including the prestigious Economic Times Award bestowed by the illustrious Economic Times Newspaper. Additionally, the company has received recognition as a promising startup from Startup India, a project of the Indian government. Veda Wellness has been featured in prominent publications across the nation, recognizing its contributions to the mental health industry. Additionally, The National Security Guard (NSG) has acknowledged the contribution of the organization. Veda is already considered the best rehab centre chain in India with an HNI clientele from all over the world.

Veda Wellness is a renowned multi-specialty rehab and wellness center that provides treatment for several mental and psychological issues, such as depression, anxiety, and drug and alcohol addiction. By operating on a voluntary basis, the center empowers individuals to take control of their healing journey without coercion. Veda uses the most up-to-date methods and protocols for therapy with a staff of skilled clinical psychologists, psychiatrists, cognitive behavioral specialists, and other professionals to produce optimal healing outcomes.

Founded in 2020 by Manun Thakur, Veda Wellness commenced its operations in March 2021. In just 26 months, the company has experienced remarkable growth, emerging as the preferred destination for clients seeking safe and confidential treatment in a luxurious setting. With over 50 employees currently, Veda is expanding its team to meet the growing demand for its services. The company has offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bengaluru, catering to clients across India. Veda will soon open two new centres Hyderabad and Dubai to cater to the rising demand for mental health treatment.

Veda Wellness is committed to revolutionizing mental health care in India through its innovative online therapy platform, 'Happi 24/7'. By providing affordable and accessible therapy options, Veda aims to empower individuals to prioritize their mental well-being and lead happier, healthier lives.

For more information about Happi 24/7 & to download the app, please visit: https://www.letsgethappi.com

