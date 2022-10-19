New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/PNN): VedAnand-led Ease My Vacations launches Flightwaale.com - a one-of-its-kind B2B online flight booking platform.

At the onset of Diwali, Flighwaale.com is offering domestic and international flight ticket purchases to its agents and wholesalers. Today, the travel and tourism industry has several verticals to make a profit out of them.

B2B is one such vertical of the ever-growing travel and tourism space worldwide. Ease MY Vacations is introducing its online B2B flight booking platform Flightwaale to offer affordable ticketing services and low-cost packages to its B2B customers.

On the occasion of its launch, Flightwaale is also offering a welcome bonus of Rs 500 that can be utilized when purchasing B2B flight tickets in bulk. Moreover, Flightwaale is entering the B2B flight ticketing space with some of the exciting features, including fare holding, static pricing, instant PNR, and privilege credit. The fare-holding feature allows the customers to finalize the travel plans without the flight tickets selling out or the price of the ticket increasing. On the other hand, static prices make Flightwaale an affordable B2B ticketing platform. In addition, the UI of the platform is simple yet interactive, providing agents with a smooth ticket-booking experience. It also provides 24*7 agent support.

"B2B travel portals play an important role in the travel and tourism industry as it allows travel agents to access real-time travel ticket booking experience. So, we have launched FlightWaale.com to allow agents to book domestic and international flight tickets at an affordable price. The platform is super user-friendly and full of exciting features that will prove to be attractive to travel agents. We also guarantee 24*7 agent support so that they do not have to face any difficulties while making a booking on the platform,' says VedAnand, CEO of Ease My Vacations.

Ease My Vacations is a Siliguri-based travel company that helps customers plan their domestic or international travels better with flight booking, hotel booking, and VISA services. The travel agency was born out of the urge to help travelers overcome all the struggles with booking and planning. Whether you're looking for a cruise, plane tickets, accommodations, or the whole package, the specialists at Ease My Vacations have every solution as per your needs.

The platform offers personalized travel plans keeping in mind the budget of the customers. In the post-pandemic world, when the travel and tourism industry has undergone a sea change, Ease My Vacations ensures the ease of holiday planning with its best-in-class services. It helps to realize your dream of visiting your favorite destination within your budget. Moreover, it ensures 100 per cent client satisfaction to create a long-term relationship with its customers.

EaseMyVacation is giving special travel bargains to the Maldives for 1.5 lakhs for 2 adults with flight included from Delhi and to Turkey for 1.40 lakhs during this winter season. Additionally, they provide internal discounts to Sikkim & Darjeeling for 45,000 for 2, except flights, and Andaman for 40,000 for 2, excluding flights, if you want to visit within India. Not just they have amazing offers for their customers, with Flightwaale.com, the company is now entering the B2B flight ticket booking space and envisions emerging as a leader very soon.

