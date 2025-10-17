Velocity 30 by Inbestors: When Confidence Meets Momentum in the Market

New Delhi [India], October 17: The Indian markets today move like a heartbeat -- fast, unpredictable, and alive. Every headline creates a ripple, every dip sparks emotion. In this chaos, most investors chase the next big wave. But a few, the confident ones, ride it with rhythm.

That's where Velocity 30 by Inbestors comes in -- a portfolio designed not just to move with the market, but to move ahead of it.

Built for Speed. Guided by Conviction.

Launched on 21 April 2025, Velocity 30 was never meant to be just another stock portfolio. It was created to bring momentum with meaning -- to give investors a system where speed doesn't mean risk, and movement doesn't mean madness.

At its heart lies a simple logic:

"Velocity isn't about rushing--it's about moving fast in the right direction." -- Anant Agrawal, Co-Founder, Inbestors

Velocity 30 is built around 30 carefully handpicked stocks, rebalanced every week to keep your money in motion -- constantly adapting, optimizing, and compounding. Because in today's markets, staying still is riskier than moving with precision.

The Pillar of Confidence

Inbestors stands on three strong pillars -- Clarity, Confidence, and Community.Velocity 30 aligns with the second one -- Confidence -- empowering every investor, whether new, seasoned, or just starting out, to enter the market with a structure that inspires trust.

As Vinay Verma, Co-Founder of Inbestors, puts it:

"Velocity 30 was designed for every investor who wants to participate in the market but feels unsure. It's not just stocks -- it's conviction, packed into a portfolio."

Momentum That Outperforms

Since its inception, Velocity 30 has quietly outperformed the Nifty 50 -- India's benchmark index. While Nifty delivered 6.76%, Velocity 30 moved faster, clocking 6.86% growth, even in one of the most volatile market phases of recent times.

That 0.10% edge might look small on paper -- but in markets driven by volatility, consistency itself is a win. It's proof that structure can beat speculation and discipline can create direction.

Strategy That Moves with the Market

Velocity 30 doesn't believe in being static.Every week, its algorithm and research team review, rebalance, and realign the portfolio. This ensures your investments stay tuned to where the market's real energy lies -- capturing fresh opportunities while protecting existing gains.

It's not just a basket of stocks.

It's a living system -- one that thinks, evolves, and acts with purpose.

The Philosophy of Speed with Sense

Velocity 30 stands on a belief that speed and stability can coexist.It's not about chasing the fastest stock; it's about ensuring every move adds meaning to your momentum.

Anant Agrawal explains,

"Velocity 30 is built on confidence -- the confidence that movement, when backed by research, is power. The markets reward those who act, not those who freeze."

The Calm Within Volatility

When the markets turn noisy, most investors panic. But Velocity 30 is designed for those moments.Its weekly rebalancing acts like a compass -- adjusting direction when needed, keeping focus when fear takes over.

Vinay Verma adds,

"Volatility doesn't scare us -- it reminds us why structure matters. Confidence isn't born in calm markets; it's built in turbulent ones."

Investing Redefined

Inbestors, through Velocity 30, is changing how retail India invests.It's making the market more accessible, more transparent, and above all -- more confident.No jargon. No blind chasing. Just strategy, rhythm, and momentum that makes sense.

Because the truth is simple -- the market will always move, and Velocity 30 moves better.

The Future Is in Motion

India's investor base is growing rapidly, but so is confusion.Velocity 30 isn't here to predict the next wave -- it's here to prepare you to ride it.With clarity of process, confidence of conviction, and momentum of design, this portfolio is shaping a new era of intelligent investing.

As Anant says,

"True velocity isn't measured in numbers -- it's measured in belief. When you trust your process, your returns follow naturally."

Inbestors' Velocity 30 is more than a portfolio -- It's a mindset. A movement. And a reminder that in the world of investing, speed works best when driven by confidence.

