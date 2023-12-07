BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 7: VOSD Corporation has taken yet another step in creating value and extending its footprint in the Rs 15,000 crore/ USD 2 Billion Indian veterinary market space with vet2trade.market - and becomes India's largest B2B marketplace - even compared to veterinary suppliers on horizontal B2B plays such as IndiaMart and TradeIndia. Vet2Trade allows buyers and sellers to transact a vast catalogue of veterinary supplies, pharmaceuticals, equipment, and specialised tools, ensuring quality, convenience, and competitive pricing. Vet2Trade, a VOSD Corporation company, has on-boarded over 1000 veterinary suppliers with close to 100,000 individual products & services now listed on the vet2trade.market B2B marketplace. Vet2Trade, part of Rakesh Shukla-led VOSD Corporation, is India's largest B2B platform for the veterinary industry for market, product & service discovery across Veterinary Equipment and Instruments, Veterinary Supplies and Accessories, Veterinary Pharmaceuticals and Medications, as well as Veterinary Services and Pet Care. Other than market, product & service discovery Vet2Trade empowers businesses on the vet2trade.market B2B marketplace with attractive business loans and secures their transactions through VOSD-powered escrows. Rakesh Shukla, Chairman of the VOSD Corporation said, "vet2trade.market allows VOSD to deliver efficiency and value across the entire spectrum of the Indian vet & pet market for products & services currently valued at USD 2- USD 3 billion or Rs 15-20,000 crores. We straddle the market through its entire value chain except in breeding and selling of any kind of dogs, other pets or livestock." Rakesh Shukla is known as "The Dog-Father of India," and India's foremost dog expert. Rakesh Shukla, a BTech grad with an MBA, has 30 years of experience in creating technology-based products and services for the world markets. TWB DIGITAL CX, an enterprise-focussed Rakesh Shukla company, has serviced the needs of over 40 Fortune 500 technology customers over the last 15 years. Rakesh manages a portfolio of successful startups - in IT, PetTech, HealthTech, and FoodTech. VOSD Corporation is a holding company of multiple VetTech companies that operate across veterinary care, pet transport, lifestyle, vet pharma, and pet food through D2C, D2B & B2B brands, manufacturing & marketplaces. VOSD Corporation is owned by The VOSD Trust that runs India's largest dog rescue and the world's largest no-kill sanctuary for dogs.

Also Read | WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing New 'HD Status' Feature That Will Allow Users To Set HD Quality Photos and Videos in Status.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)