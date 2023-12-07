Mumbai, December 7: Meta-owned WhatsApp has been developing new features to improve the overall functionality of the platform. On December 6, WhatsApp reportedly was revealed to be working on a new "Share Music audio - video calls" feature. Now, WhatsApp will reportedly introduce a new feature for Android users called "HD Status". The new feature from Meta-owned WhatsApp is still under development and will soon be rolled out for beta testers and all users globally.

The new WhatsApp HD Status will allow users to set their status with high-quality photos and videos. Since the company is still testing the new feature, it has yet to be ready for beta testers, but available for them. WhatsApp's new feature will be rolled out for beta testers from the Google Play Beta Programme in a future update version 2.23.26.3. Meta Launches Default End-to-End Encryption for Personal Messages and Calls on Messenger and Facebook Along With New Features.

WhatsApp HD Status Feature: Here's What To Expect:

With the WhatsApp HD Status feature, WhatsApp users can set videos and photos to the status option in better quality, keeping the original dimensions. WhatsApp refined this feature earlier, but now the Meta-owned platform will enhance the quality of the new HD status feature on WhatsApp. According to a post from WABetainfo, the new WhatsApp HD Status feature will be of high value to users who want to set their photos and videos in HD quality. Apple Launches Machine Learning Framework ‘MLX’ and Model Libraries Designed To Run Its Silicon Chips.

With this new WhatsApp feature, users will be able to share new videos and photos of high quality to the status. It will be more beneficial to the users who share photos and videos from one chat or group to their status, often leading to poor quality. By introducing new features, WhatsApp ensures that the users get the best possible features of the platform. Since the WhatsApp HD Status feature is still under development, it will take a while for the users to get it officially on their app.

