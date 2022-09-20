VGU, Jaipur becomes the first University in North India to have the Swavalamban Chair by SIDBI

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 20 (ANI/PNN): Symposium on Innovation Ecosystem for MSMEs and inauguration of Swavalamban Chair by SIDBI was organized on 1 September 2022. The program was inaugurated by Dr KR Bagaria, Founder of Vivekananda Global University, Dr Ravindra Kumar Singh (CGM, SIDBI) and Saurabh Bajpai (DGM, SIDBI), who announced the Swavalamban Chair.

Vivekananda Global University has been honored by SIDBI for the Swavalamban Chair for the next 3 years. Vivekananda Global University is the first Private University in India to have received this honour. Recently Vivekananda Global University has been listed in the category of fastest-growing University with NAAC A+ accreditation in all of Rajasthan. VGU, Jaipur, as the Swavalamban Chair, will provide knowledge, logistics support and financial support to budding innovators to help them develop products/services from idea to execution. This scheme will give an additional boost to the startup ecosystem of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities of the state.

With funding from SIDBI, VGU will focus on studying various aspects of developing innovative ecosystems in MSMEs. Will try to solve the problems of MSMEs. Various industry bodies like Fiction, CII, FIGSI, FORHEX, and BNI have joined hands with VGU to take care of the issues.

VGU is working with various industrial organizations and ministries for the overall development of the region and undertakes various activities like technical consultancy, cluster development, awareness programmes, soft interventions etc.

The University has signed MOU with FIGSI to develop state-of-the-art skilling and innovation centers in Jaipur and Hosur. Under this, FIGSI will develop these centers at the cost of 50 crores.

Various startups and innovative products developed by the students and faculty of the University were also showcased on occasion, and Er. Omkar Bagaria, CEO, VGU, informed that the University has filed 96 patents in the last two years and took the local MSMEs to the global level.

The following topics were discussed in three panels during the programme.

First Round Table Topic - Traditions and Transitions of the Stone Industry Conducted by FIGSI.

The participants involved were - Saurabh Vajpayee (Convenor), Ashok Kumar Pandey, DK Chawla, Dr KR Bagaria, Ravikant Pareek, RK Gupta, Ishwinder Singh, Harshinder Singh, Anuj Modi, Manan, BK Sharma, Subodh Srivastava, and Rajesh Jain.

In this discussion which the FIGSI conducted, he explained how the stone industry can be nurtured and what the challenges are.

The theme of the second round table was Guiding the Future of the Indian Handicraft Industry by FORHEX. CA Anil Bafna (Convenor), Dr Ravindra Kumar Singh, Dr Rahul Mishra, Leela Bordia, Jaswant S. Miles, Sunit Jain, Rajiv Akar, Brij Ballabh Udaiwal, Ram Gopal Saini, Rajesh Dangoria, Nitin Sharma, Salaam Mohammad, Sumit Srivastava, and Raja Bhandari attended.

In this discussion related to, new ideas in the handicrafts sector were discussed. How can university students help them? What are the innovations in the field? The role of new age technology was also discussed.

Finally, the topic of the panel discussion was Sone ki Chidiyaan Jagao ACIC powered by VGU. The main participants involved were Ajay Data, Mahavir Pratap Sharma, Sushil Sharma, Omkar Bagaria, Aditya Nath and Namit Soni. In the panel discussion, the CEO of ACIC Foundation and others talked about building unicorns in the country and how VGU can help. It's India's time, Make in India, Build in India and Consume in India.

Dr Ravindra Kumar, CGM, SIDBI, compared Vivekananda Global University with Vinod Khanna and SIDBI with Kishore Kumar for the song "Ruk Jaana Nahi" and said that we have to work together.

Dr K. R. Bagaria Taking recourse to the New Education Policy, said, "Students should be given an environment according to them, in which along with studies, the skills inside them should also be promoted so that they can move forward in their life."

Dr Shweta Choudhary (Dean, Code) said, "Students come here to grow and study, and teachers also develop here along with the children."

Sushil Sharma, in the discussion of the roundtable, said, "It's a matter of "Now or never", and he also said that an entrepreneur should be a "Marwari catalyst." he said, "Ye entrepreneurship nahi hai asaan, bas itna samajh lijiye, ek aang ka dariya hai aur doob ke jana hai."

