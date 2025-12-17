BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: The VIBGYOR Group of Schools, one of India's leading K-12 education networks, has announced Season 17 of its flagship inter-school festival, VIBGYOR Viva 2025, a grand celebration of talent, creativity, sportsmanship and community spirit. The milestone 17th edition will unfold across 15 cities and 7 states, bringing together more than 2,00,000 students from over 3,000 schools nationwide, with the finale event scheduled on 20th December 2025 in Pune. The festival will also see student participation from USA, UAE, and the Netherlands -- a reflection of Viva's expanding global reach and growing recognition

Since its inception in 2009, VIBGYOR Viva has evolved into a multi-dimensional platform that recognises and nurtures holistic development in children through sports, performing arts, and experiential learning. This year's theme, "Celebrating 17 Years of Talent, Sports and Togetherness," reflects the Group's unwavering commitment to empowering students to explore their passions, showcase their skills, and forge meaningful connections.

Event Highlights:

* Major Attractions:

* FIBA-endorsed All India Inter-School Basketball Championship (Rs. 3,00,000 in prizes)* Stars & Junior Stars Ensemble (Rs. 2,25,000 in prizes)* Vivathon & Junior Olympics for students and parents* Pan-India workshops and creative competitions

The sports segment of Viva features 14 disciplines for boys and girls aged 5 to 19, including Basketball, Football, Cricket, Athletics, Gymnastics, Karate, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, Chess, and Swimming. A key highlight is the FIBA-endorsed All India Inter-School Basketball Championship, a premier competition for Under-14 Boys and Girls, held across 14 cities with the finals in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The championship offers cash prizes worth Rs. 3,00,000, with finalists receiving free travel, stay and meals for themselves and one accompanying adult.

Parents play an integral role in Viva, participating in events like Box Cricket and the Vivathon, a fitness-driven community run offering competitive and non-competitive categories, including a special 5KM parent challenge.

The cultural segment features the Stars Ensemble (Ages 12-18) and Junior Stars Ensemble (Ages 8-11), providing young performers a vibrant platform to showcase their talents in Dance, Music, Theatre, Poetry, Comedy, Magic, Fusion, and more. The segment is further elevated by the presence of renowned judges -- choreographer Mr. Vaibhav Ghuge, singer, Mr. Vishwajeet Borwankar, actor Ms. Ketaki Narayan, and dancer & actress, Ms. Mythili Roy, whose expertise and mentorship inspire young artists to perform at their best. City-level auditions and finales across major metros, including Pune, celebrate outstanding performances with trophies, gift hampers, certificates, and prizes totalling Rs. 2,25,000. To encourage global participation, international participants are offered complimentary accommodation and meals, reflecting Viva's commitment to inclusivity and fostering a truly pan-India and international cultural exchange.

Ms Kavita Kerawalla, Vice-Chairperson of the VIBGYOR Group of Schools, commented on the new season, stating, "VIBGYOR Viva is more than just a festival; it is a celebration of curiosity, courage, and creativity. It reminds us that true education extends beyond the classroom, giving equal importance to sports, arts, and academics. Here, children discover their potential, learn the value of teamwork, and build lifelong connections. As we celebrate 17 years of Viva, we honour not only the talent on stage and the spirit of competition but also the educators, parents, and communities that nurture well-rounded growth, making this journey truly remarkable."

The festival's lineup includes interactive workshops and both offline and online competitions in Performing Arts, Logic & Strategy, and Parent-Child Events. Participants can upload audition videos on www.vibgyorviva.com, allowing students from India and abroad to compete globally and connect virtually through Viva's digital platform.

VIBGYOR Viva is the annual cultural and sports festival of the VIBGYOR Group of Schools. Since its launch in 2009, the festival has grown into a pan-India platform celebrating student talent across diverse domains. Through sports, arts, and experiential learning, Viva continues to uphold VIBGYOR's mission of holistic education and community engagement.

