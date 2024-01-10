Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10 (ANI): At the inauguration of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended a warm welcome to delegates from over 130 countries, emphasising the summit's significance in fostering international collaboration.

CM Patel said, "I welcome 34 partner countries and delegates from over 130 countries to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. PM Modi has taken the idea of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' to the world. The success of India's G20 presidency has made the country proud."

Also Read | The Impact of Technology on The Entertainment Industry.

In his address, he lauded Prime Minister Modi's global vision encapsulated in the theme 'One Earth, One Family, One Future.'

Patel highlighted India's pride in the success of its G20 presidency and expressed optimism about the positive impact the summit would have on Gujarat's global standing and partnerships.

Also Read | SNAP 2023 Results to Be Declared Today at snaptest.org, Know How to Check Score.

"Vibrant Summit's pioneer and architect PM Modi has described the Summit as a platform for business bonding as well as binding. Today, the presence of you all here is a proof of it," Bupendra Patel said.

The Gujarat CM also said that most of the Memorandums of Understandings (MoU) signed at this year's summit were green Mou's.

"I am elated to tell you that 50 per cent of MoUs signed during this Summit are 'Green MoUs" the Gujarat CM said.

The event sets the stage for meaningful discussions and collaborations to drive economic growth and development.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started in 2003 under the leadership of Modi when he was the state chief minister.

The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held from 10 to 12 January 2024 in Gandhinagar. Its theme is 'Gateway to the Future'. This Tenth Edition of the Summit will celebrate "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success".

There are 34 Partner countries and 16 Partner organisations for this year's Summit. The Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region will also utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions.

The Summit will have various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)