New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI/GPRC): Vihana Fashions, an active pioneer in the fashion and luxury world, recently announced the launch of its first-ever edition of 'Bridal Runway Week' in Bengaluru. Bridal Runway Week is an exclusive event dedicated to the fashion and glam industry and was launched on July 15, 2022, at the luxurious Le Roma Gardenia in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

Presented by Vihana Fashions, the Bridal Runway Week in Bengaluru aims to bring together brands, models, and a business-to-business and business-to-customer crowd. The three-day event will also hold networking and brand launch sessions followed by a runway show to present the participating brands' latest collections in the weddings and bridal space.

Vihana Fashions is the brainchild of Prashant Mane - Founder and CEO of the company. Being an experienced software engineer, Prashant Mane has developed numerous application softwares across domains including pharmaceticals, fashion, automobiles among others. He has also consulted for companies such as TTEC, NIC, Boeing, and Infosys. Pairing his experience in the field of IT, along with his taste for fashion, he founded Vihana Fashions with a rebellious spirit and a lofty objective - to bring advancements in the fashion domain with the use of technology. He envisioned building the best branding, design and web development solution for businesses in the fashion and glam industry; hence was born Vihana Fashions.

Speaking on the event, Prashant Mane, the Founder & CEO at Vihana Fashions said, "It's such a great feeling for us at Vihana Fashions to be announcing the launch of our first ever edition of Bridal Runway Week here in Bangalore. Our sole purpose through Vihana Fashions was to create an ideal platform for members of the fashion industry to come together, learn, network, and collaborate. With this event, we could not be more proud of how far we've come as a brand, and we look forward to organizing many more such events in the years to come."

The who's who of the fashion industry was in attendance at the curtain-raiser event. Some of the designers who showcased their collections included nationally recognized Rosy Ahluwalia, Sonia Jain, Aparna S, and Sanjay Mittal. The show was choreographed by supermodel and stylist, Jackie Besterwitch. Nationally recognized Bollywood singer Shibani Kashyap was the main attraction and was also the show-stopper at the event.

Faheem Raja, the show director of Bridal Runway Week, stated - "We are all very thrilled to have put together this first-of-its-kind event for the fashion and glam industry. This event was curated for businesses within the industry to decode the post-pandemic business ecosystem and markets, while also generating productive and effective business opportunities for the future of the industry. Through Bridal Runway Week, we are bringing a fresh, vibrant, and completely upgraded format that is sure to stun all our visitors and participants, and we look forward to a grand success of the first-ever edition."

Bridal Runway Week is said to be South India's biggest fashion event and nothing short of an extravaganza. The curtain-raiser was organized in association with Arihant Jewel Craft, Silverempress, and Laxmi Diamonds, and is supported by Socioeminent, Creation House, and Limelite. Famed the world over for its fine collection of legendary jewellery, Sri Ganesh Diamonds and Jewellery, came onboard as one of the sponsors of the Bridal Runway Week curtain raiser event; showcasing their globally renowned Nizam jewel collection of exquisite diamonds, pearls, gems and jewels. Maka Di and Kinvah also joined in as the Goodtimes partner for the event.

