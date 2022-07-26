The 2022 Commonwealth Games will see the return of cricket for the first time since its debut as a List A Men's tournament at the quadrennial showpiece event in 1998 in Malaysia. However, this time around, Women's cricket makes its debut at the event and it will be played in a T20 format. India are one of the eight teams competing for medals at CWG 2022. So before team India begin their campaign, here is a look at their record against the opponents. Cricket at CWG 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online.

India have been placed in Group A at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The Women in Blue are drawn against defending world champions Australia, rivals Pakistan and West Indies. Harmanpreet Kaur's team will be the front runner to advance from this group as they begin their campaign against Australia on July 29, 2022. CWG 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur Picked To Lead Indian Women’s Cricket Team at Historic Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

India's T20I Record Against Group A Opponents

Opposition Matches Wins Losses NR Australia 23 6 16 1 Pakistan 11 9 2 - Barbados (West Indies) 18 10 8 -

India face a tough task at the Commonwealth Games 2022 but are the front runners for a podium finish in the first-ever edition of the sport. Meanwhile, Group B features the likes of Sri Lanka, New Zealand and former T20 World champions England.

