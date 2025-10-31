PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: Vijya Fintech, the parent company of flagship platform MIDASX, has announced the successful closure of its INR 12Cr Seed Round, marking a major milestone in its mission to build India's First Open Architecture, AI Driven B2B2C Multi-Asset Marketplace. The latest round brings the company's total funding to ₹27Crs, from Family Offices and UHNIs

Leadership and Vision: Speaking about this achievement, Mr. Aakash Bansal, Co-Founder & CEO of MIDASX, said:

"This milestone marks a defining chapter in our journey to reimagine India's wealth-tech landscape through India's first open architecture B2B2C marketplace. Our mission has always been to empower financial intermediaries with next-gen, AI-driven, open-architecture technology that allows them to remain independent, compete, and win in a digital-first world. With this funding we plan to enhance our tech stack, boost our team, scale operations across India and accelerate rollout of Marketplace -- bringing together Stock Baskets, Research Calls, Corporate FDs, LAMF and LAS, MF Model Portfolios, Bonds, MLDs, and Unlisted Equities under one intelligent ecosystem. The next phase will expand into Insurance, PMS, AIF, International Equities, Estate & Tax Planning, Commodities, enabling distributors & advisors to deliver a truly holistic wealth experience. We have also acquired a cutting-edge AI startup to enhance the technology stack to embed advanced AI tools, including Portfolio Health Scoring, Predictive Analytics, Simulation Engines, and Walk-Forward Analysis. To further bolster its leadership and AI capabilities, Anil Gupta has joined as Co-Founder & Chief Investment Strategist (AI Lead). With over 18 years of experience in quantitative investment strategies and AI-driven analytics, Gupta will spearhead MIDASX's AI innovation and investment strategy initiatives.

Sharing his enthusiasm, Mr. Anil Gupta, Co-Founder & Chief Investment Strategist (AI Lead), added:

"I'm thrilled to join MIDASX at this transformative stage. With the integration of next-generation AI tools, we aim to revolutionize how product manufacturers, financial intermediaries, and investors connect and collaborate on a unified platform. MIDASX is poised to set a new benchmark in intelligent, inclusive, and scalable wealth management."

About MIDASX

MIDASX is an open-architecture, multi-asset marketplace empowering financial distributors and advisors -- the real heroes of India's wealth ecosystem -- to deliver enhanced client experiences with a blend of "touch and tech". Founded by Rajesh Soni, Aakash Bansal, and Paresh Paladiya, Vijya Fintech has grown rapidly to onboard over 1,500 distributors and serve more than 5 lakh investors across India, emerging as one of the country's leading B2B2C fintech powerhouses.

Arete Securities acted as the exclusive financial advisor for this transaction, providing end-to-end strategic and fundraising advisory support.

