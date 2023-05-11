New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI/GPRC): Absolute®, a global bioscience company has announced the appointment of Vinit Mishra as the Head of Treasury, Finance, and Insurance, for their global trade finance, Silkroute. With his experience of more than 17 years, Vinit will assist in supervising all aspects of the company's global trade financial operations, drive business growth and lead the team towards achieving strategic goals. Vinit will be responsible for managing various financial functions related to treasury operations, finance, and insurance activities within Silkroute, global trade finance of Absolute.

At Silkroute, Vinit will oversee and manage the organization's Treasury, Trade Finance, Risk function, including global trade finance activities, including import and export financing, letters of credit, and trade credit insurance. He will work closely with sales, procurement, legal, and other internal teams to facilitate smooth international trade transactions. He will also be responsible for establishing and maintaining relationships with banks, insurance providers, and trade agencies to ensure favorable trade finance terms, mitigate risks, and comply with trade regulations.

Also Read | Tej Pratap Yadav-Aishwarya Rai Divorce Case: Patna High Court Directs Family Court Hear the Case Afresh.

Neeraj Choudhary, Group Head Finance, Absolute® says, " I am thrilled to have Vinit joining our team. As an accomplished financial strategist, Vinit brings invaluable experience and expertise to our organization. I am confident that his exceptional problem-solving skills, strategic thinking, and ability to cultivate strong relationships with both internal and external stakeholders will be instrumental in strengthening Absolute® network across the globe"

Vinit Mishra, Head of Treasury, Global Trade Finance, and Insurance, Silkroute, Absolute® says, "I am committed to leading with integrity, driving innovation, and fostering a culture of excellence. With my industry experience, I look forward to making a positive and resilient impact with the aim to bring in sustained success to the organization by collaborating with the leadership at Silkroute."

Also Read | National Technology Day 2023 Date & Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Achievements of the Scientists & Engineers.

Prior to joining Absolute®, Vinit was Head Treasury and Trade Finance at Louis Dreyfus Company India Private Limited. During his tenure, his efforts were recognized thrice by Adam Smith Awards Asia, and last was in 2022 for Best Sustainable Treasury Financing Solutions for Better Cotton Initiative in India. Vinit's core strengths are Treasury, Trade Finance and Risk Management, Supply Chain Financing, Strategic Financial Management, Management of Investment Portfolio, Funding, Accounting, Taxation, and Financial Planning.

Vinit holds an MBA degree in Finance, Chartered Global Management Accountant® (CGMA), and Fellow Certified Management Accountant from Chartered Institute of Management Accountants® (CIMA®) and Certified Treasury Professional from the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) -USA. He is also an APAC Treasury Advisory Council Member formed by AFP to promote best practices and innovative solutions, create advocacy and solve problems in the Treasury domain.

Silkroute is a technology and AI-driven solution that simplifies the agri import and export business. It solves problems across the entire trading lifecycle, from procurement to finance, and provides a single platform that streamlines the trading process. With Silkroute, businesses can trade securely and extend their reach, all while reducing costs and increasing efficiency.It is an agri-commodity marketplace that connects verified sellers and buyers in over 50 countries, providing solutions for market linkage, price discovery, quality standardization, trade documentation, logistics, shipment, credit insurance, and finance. Silkroute facilitates efficient and effortless agri-trading for small and large businesses.

Absolute® is a frontier bioscience company leveraging billions of years of nature's evolutionary intelligence to solve humanity's greatest challenges - starting with safe and sustainable solutions for agriculture and extending to biomaterials and biocare.All these segments are powered by cutting-edge research in biology at Absolute's Xenesis Institute. The R&D arm, Xenesis, is building remarkable platforms and solutions using biological data captured in its Nature Intelligence Platform- an all-encompassing approach to discovering powerful interactions and decision-making in nature.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)