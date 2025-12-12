PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 12: A widely circulated social media reel featuring Dr. Aayushi Choudhary has drawn public attention to Purple Heron Hospital, Jaipur, and its work in minimum-intervention, regenerative and restorative healthcare. The video, which has gained significant traction across platforms, has led to increased visibility for the hospital's clinical approach and treatment model.

Purple Heron Hospital operates on a structured 4R framework of Regeneration, Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Research, designed to integrate interventional spine and joint procedures with rehabilitation-led recovery pathways. The hospital provides services across pain medicine, musculoskeletal interventions, regenerative orthobiologics and neurorehabilitation, including management protocols for conditions such as cerebral palsy.

The institution was founded by Dr Aayushi Choudhary, MBBS, MD PMR, FIPM, who serves as its director, and Dr Nitesh Lamoria, MCh plastic and reconstructive surgeon. She is trained in minimum-intervention spine techniques, joint-preservation procedures, musculoskeletal ultrasound, and evidence-based regenerative medicine. Her recent social media visibility has brought renewed public attention to the hospital's emphasis on scientific, minimum-intervention care. Purple Heron Hospital was established jointly by Dr Choudhary and Dr Nitesh Lamoria.

Dr Choudhary has been recognised with distinctions, including the President's Award (2022) and an entrepreneurship acknowledgement from IIM Bangalore. She has also served as invited faculty at platforms such as the South Asian Pain Congress.

The reel's traction has directed wider public attention toward Dr Choudhary and the services offered at Purple Heron Hospital, underscoring growing interest in minimum-intervention and rehabilitation-based clinical care.

