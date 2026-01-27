PNN

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], January 27: Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited (NSE - VPRPL, BSE - 543974 | INE0AE001013), one of India's leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies with a diversified presence across Water & Municipal Services, Roads, Railways, Infrastructure, and Mining, has announced successfully completed and handed over the Silchar 24x7 Water Supply Project under the AMRUT Mission in Assam.

The project was executed for the Assam Urban Water Supply & Sewerage Board (AUWSSB) at an approximate cost of ₹177.47 crore.

Project Overview

The project includes key infrastructure such as intake systems, a water treatment plant, transmission mains, pumping stations, service reservoirs, distribution network, household connections, and PLC-SCADA automation. Water supply commenced on March 1, 2024, and the project was partially inaugurated by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam. The executing authority has certified the Company's performance as satisfactory.

Strategic Perspective

The completion of the Silchar project strengthens the Company's track record in urban water infrastructure and large EPC execution. Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited remains focused on timely delivery, operational efficiency, and selective bidding across water and municipal infrastructure projects aligned with national development programs.

Commenting on the update Mr. Manohar Lal Punglia, Managing Director of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited, said: "The completion of the Silchar project highlights our strength in consistent execution and delivery at scale. It reinforces our ability to manage complex urban infrastructure with discipline on timelines and outcomes, while staying aligned with long-term public infrastructure priorities."

