New Delhi [India], January 13: "Visionaries of Tomorrow: India's Icons of Impact" celebrates trailblazing leaders shaping India's future. Through innovation, resilience, and purpose, they redefine success, inspiring progress across industries and empowering the nation.

Anupam Mittal

Anupam Mittal is a visionary entrepreneur, angel investor, and one of India's most influential business leaders. He is best known as the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, the world's largest matrimonial website, which has transformed the traditional matchmaking industry with its innovative approach and wide reach. Under his leadership, Shaadi.com has connected millions of people and redefined how relationships are built in the digital era.

Apart from Shaadi.com, Anupam is the founder of People Group, which encompasses other successful ventures like Makaan.com and Mauj Mobile. As an angel investor, he has backed over 200 startups, supporting groundbreaking ideas in sectors like technology, fintech, and entertainment.

Anupam's sharp business acumen, coupled with his passion for fostering innovation, has made him a prominent figure in India's startup ecosystem. His appearances on shows like Shark Tank India have further cemented his status as a mentor and inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Krutika Dalvi

Krutika Dalvi, the co-founder of Ancient Media Technologies, is a 20-year-old entrepreneur carving a unique path in the digital and fashion industries. With four years of experience in digital media, she has already made a significant impact by helping businesses build strong online identities and achieve remarkable growth.

Recently, Krutika launched her new venture, Quaint, a jewellery brand that stands out for its innovative approach. Quaint specializes in waterproof and sweat-proof chains designed for everyday wear, blending practicality with elegance. These durable pieces cater to individuals who seek stylish accessories that can keep up with their active lifestyles.

Krutika's commitment to quality shine through in Quaint's collections, making it a brand to watch in the jewellery market. Her entrepreneurial journey is a testament to her drive, creativity, and determination to excel in multiple industries at such a young age.

Chef Viraj Naik

Chef Viraj Naik is a celebrated name in the culinary world, known for his unique journey from professional design to culinary excellence. With over a decade of experience as a designer, his passion for cooking ignited after discovering the "Rasoi Show" on Colors Gujarati. Today, Chef Viraj is a digital sensation, captivating a million followers* on YouTube and Instagram through his innovative recipes and engaging content.

His talent has earned recognition from luminaries like Chef Vikas Khanna and admiration from celebrities such as Navya Naveli Nanda. As a restaurant consultant and the brand ambassador for REFRESH, Chef Viraj advocates for organic, sustainable culinary practices that reflect his commitment to a healthier future.

Deeply rooted in his heritage, Chef Viraj is passionate about preserving traditional Gujarati recipes while presenting them with a modern twist. His dedication continues to inspire food enthusiasts worldwide, making him a true icon in the culinary arts.

Supreet Singh

Supreet Singh is an award-winning entrepreneur, founder, and CEO of Psychocare Health Pvt. Ltd., and the dynamic host of The Supreet Singh Show. With a Bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering and a diploma in Broadcasting from Columbia Academy, Vancouver, Supreet brings over 12 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. His leadership has transformed Psychocare into an industry powerhouse with over 1,100 products and multiple divisions.

In addition to his business success, Supreet inspires audiences as a podcast host, completing over 55 episodes aimed at motivating youth. Recognized for his innovation and resilience, he has received numerous accolades, including the Young Entrepreneur Award and features in 40 Under 40 Magazine. With ventures like Sehatokart and global collaborations, Supreet is a visionary blending healthcare, entrepreneurship, and inspiration.

Ketan Sabnis and Vinayak Katkar

Ketan Sabnis and Vinayak Katkar, co-founders of Sell.Do, are revolutionizing India's real estate sector with their cutting-edge CRM platform. Designed to address the unique challenges of the industry, Sell.Do streamlines sales, marketing, and customer engagement for real estate developers.

As India's No. 1 real estate CRM, Sell.Do has gained the trust of leading developers nationwide, offering user-centric solutions like **LaunchPad**, which simplifies project launches and enhances homebuyer experiences.

Backed by Aurum PropTech Limited, a leader in proptech innovation, Sell.Do benefits from strategic expertise and resources, enabling continuous advancements in its offerings.

Under the visionary leadership of Ketan and Vinayak, Sell.Do is driving a digital transformation, empowering developers to improve efficiency and profitability. Their journey is a testament to entrepreneurial spirit and innovation, reshaping the future of India's real estate industry.

Piyush Singh Chauhan

Piyush Singh Chauhan is a distinguished leader and innovator dedicated to societal betterment. Known for his commitment to education and youth empowerment, he has earned multiple accolades, including the prestigious Nelson Mandela Leadership Award 2023 and Education Icon of the Year 2024. Piyush serves as the Vice Chancellor of SR Group and the Director of Basic Education, Literacy, and Youth Affairs at Rotary Elite Club, Lucknow. His forward-thinking approach has transformed education, emphasizing value-based learning and innovation. Beyond academics, he is Vice President of the Uttar Pradesh Kalaripayattu Association, promoting cultural heritage. His initiatives, recognized by leaders like CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak, highlight his influence in healthcare and education. An inspiring figure, Piyush continues to lead with vision and purpose, fostering a future of growth and inclusivity.

Kalpesh Sadvilkar

Kalpesh, a dynamic photographer and editor, has made a name for himself in the world of Indian reality television. Renowned for his captivating visuals, he plays a pivotal role in showcasing the vibrancy of popular shows like India's Best Dancer and Super Dancer. With an eye for detail and a flair for storytelling, Kalpesh captures moments that resonate with audiences nationwide.

Beyond the camera, his expertise in editing transforms raw footage into visual masterpieces, highlighting the talent and emotion of each performance. Kalpesh's dedication to his craft ensures every frame reflects the energy and drama of the stage.

A self-taught professional with a passion for perfection, Kalpesh has become a sought-after name in entertainment photography. His work not only enhances the appeal of these shows but also sets a benchmark in visual storytelling, cementing his position as an integral part of India's entertainment industry.

Ankit Shaw

Ankit Shaw is an extraordinary anchor whose charismatic personality and impeccable skills make every event unforgettable. Whether it's a wedding, corporate gathering, or social celebration, Ankit knows how to captivate an audience with his vibrant energy, quick wit, and warm demeanor.

With years of experience in hosting diverse events, Ankit brings professionalism and a personal touch that ensures a seamless and engaging experience for all. His ability to connect with the crowd, keep the energy alive, and adapt to any situation makes him a favorite among clients and audiences alike.

Ankit is particularly known for his charm and precision when hosting weddings, creating moments that leave a lasting impression on the couple and their guests. Whether it's a traditional ceremony or a modern celebration, Ankit Shaw ensures every event is filled with joy, laughter, and memorable experiences. Let him bring life to your special occasions!

