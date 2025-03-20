India PR Distribution

Male [Maldives], March 20: Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) is proud to announce its official partnership with Mumbai Indians, the most successful and valuable cricket team from India, as the Official Tourist Destination Partner for the upcoming 2025 season. This partnership marks the first-ever of its kind for Visit Maldives in India, reinforcing the Maldives' commitment to strengthening its presence in one of its most important source markets. As the second most-watched sport in the world, cricket boasts an audience with high disposable income, making this partnership a strategic move to elevate the Maldives' brand among Indian and international travellers.

The Mumbai Indians have won the championship title five times, making them the most successful and valuable cricket franchise in India. With India being a top source market for the Maldives, this partnership is expected to drive stronger arrival numbers from the region, amplify brand awareness, and create a sense of anticipation and excitement across various Indian cities. Visit Maldives has set a target to attract 200,000 Indian tourists in 2025, and this collaboration will play a crucial role in achieving that goal.

Through this partnership, Visit Maldives will launch engaging campaigns with Mumbai Indians, including digital promotions, on-ground activations, and exclusive experiences that highlight the Maldives as the ultimate luxury travel destination. Cricket fans and travellers alike will get the opportunity to explore the Maldives' pristine beaches, world-class resorts, and unparalleled hospitality.

"This partnership with Mumbai Indians is a milestone moment for us," said Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO & MD of Visit Maldives. "Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of millions in India, the Maldives, and beyond. By aligning with one of the most iconic Indian cricket teams, we are confident that we can inspire more Indian travellers to choose the Maldives as their preferred holiday destination."

A Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, "Cricket and holidays are all about creating memories that last a lifetime. We look forward to the partnership with Visit Maldives and showcase the destination to our global fans across the world."

The Maldives remains a sought-after destination for Indian tourists, offering luxurious stays, unique experiences, and seamless connectivity via multiple weekly direct flights from different Indian cities. This strategic alliance with the Mumbai Indians cricket team is expected to further elevate the Maldives' reputation as a leading travel destination for Indian tourists and strengthen our market positioning within the Indian tourism industry.

