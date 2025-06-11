India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], June 11: Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) is delighted to announce Katrina Kaif, lifestyle icon, as the Global Brand Ambassador for the Maldives. This exciting collaboration comes on the heels of Visit Maldives' special Summer Sale Campaign, designed to entice more travellers to discover the breathtaking natural beauty, vibrant marine life, and exclusive luxurious experiences that the Maldives offers.

Also Read | Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Police's SIT Grills Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha and Others in Shillong.

Katrina Kaif is a globally recognised icon, a distinguished performer, and an award-winning entrepreneur whose influence spans industries and continents. With an acclaimed portfolio of blockbuster films and many prestigious awards, her contributions to Indian cinema are prolific. Beyond her on-screen success, she has demonstrated exceptional entrepreneurial acumen--redefining the role of women in business. As a recipient of the prestigious Forbes Icon of Excellence honour, Katrina has firmly established herself as a leading voice at the intersection of business and entertainment.

Speaking about her new role as the Sunny Side of Life's Global Brand Ambassador, Katrina said, "The Maldives represents the pinnacle of luxury and natural beauty -- a place where elegance meets tranquillity. I'm honoured to be chosen as the face of the Sunny Side of Life. This collaboration is about bringing the finest travel experiences to global audiences, and I'm excited to help people around the world discover the unique charm and world-class offerings of this extraordinary destination."

Also Read | Maharashtra FYJC Final Merit List 2025: 11th Admission Merit List 2025 To Be Released at mahafyjcadmissions.in, Know How To Check.

Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO & MD of Visit Maldives, commented on the appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Katrina as our Global Brand Ambassador. Her vibrant personality and strong connection with audiences worldwide make her a perfect representative for the Sunny Side of Life, the World's Leading Destination for the past 5 consecutive years, especially as we start our Summer Sale push in key markets around the world."

The Summer Sale Campaign features exclusive offers and value-packed deals across luxury resorts, boutique guesthouses, and family-friendly accommodations throughout the Maldives, currently live across key global markets including the UK, Russia & CIS, the DACH region, Italy, Poland, Spain, and India. Collectively, these diverse and well-timed initiatives, tailored for travellers seeking unforgettable summer escapes, underscores Visit Maldives' commitment to strengthening global destination presence and driving bookings for Summer 2025 and beyond.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)