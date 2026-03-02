VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 2: Vistoso, the annual cultural fest of CGC University, Mohali, illuminated the campus with colour, rhythm, and creativity as students came together to celebrate one of the institution's most cherished traditions. The festival thrived on a spectacular blend of dance, music, drama, fashion, and artistic showcases, turning the university grounds into a vibrant celebration of expression and youthful spirit. With events unfolding from morning till night, every corner of the campus resonated with excitement, talent, and the unmistakable energy of student involvement.

The most anticipated moment of the evening arrived with the electrifying live performance by Jasmine Sandlas, whose powerful presence and crowd-favourite tracks elevated the event into a true spectacle. Students danced, sang along, and immersed themselves in the experience, creating a night that will remain unforgettable for everyone who attended. There was also a special guest appearance by renowned star Gurnam Bhullar. He added to the charm of the evening.

At the heart of Vistoso's success was the unwavering support and vision of the university management. Their leadership played a decisive role in shaping the scale, quality, and spirit of the fest. With a clear focus on holistic development, the management ensured that Vistoso offered far more than entertainment; it became a platform for students to showcase their abilities, embrace creativity, and build confidence. Their belief in fostering a campus culture rich in art, culture, and student engagement paved the way for an event that felt both grand and meaningful.

A defining highlight of Vistoso 2026 was the grand felicitation ceremony, where nearly 350 awards were conferred upon deserving students in recognition of their exceptional accomplishments.The university proudly presented the Award of Merit (Academics) to students who demonstrated outstanding scholastic excellence, reflecting dedication, discipline, and intellectual brilliance. In addition, the Award of Outstanding Achievement for Culture and Projects honoured those who distinguished themselves through remarkable contributions in cultural pursuits, innovation, and project excellence. This large-scale recognition ceremony not only celebrated individual success but also reinforced the university's commitment to nurturing holistic growth - applauding students who excel both inside and beyond the classroom.

The management's continued emphasis on providing students with enriching co-curricular experiences was reflected in every aspect of Vistoso. From ensuring professional-level infrastructure and hospitality to encouraging student leadership and involvement, their guidance created an environment where talent could flourish. Their commitment to elevating student life is one of the driving forces behind Vistoso's growth each year, helping it emerges as one of the region's most eagerly awaited cultural festivals.

The faculty coordinators and dedicated student volunteers also played a crucial role, working tirelessly behind the scenes to manage operations, logistics, stage setups, and hospitality. Their teamwork ensured a smooth and enjoyable experience for participants and audiences alike. Vistoso 2026 stood as a celebration of unity, identity, and the vibrant campus culture that defines CGC University, Mohali. It was more than an event; it was a reflection of what the university stands for: opportunity, expression, and community. As the final applause echoed and the lights dimmed, one feeling was shared across the campus: pride. Pride in the students, pride in the institution, and pride in the unforgettable memories created together.

