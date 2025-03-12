VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: Viyaara Realty, a premier Mumbai-based real estate developer, dedicated to creating exceptional living spaces is set to redefine luxury living in Mumbai with the launch of high-end and luxurious development `Altiora' in South Mumbai at Dadar and Shivaji Park. The project `Altiora' presents exquisite 1 and 2 BHK luxury residences in Mumbai's most coveted locale, seamlessly blending modern elegance with timeless grandeur, ensuring an unparalleled lifestyle experience.

Also Read | International Masters League 2025: India Masters To Play First Semifinal on Thursday in Raipur.

South Mumbai is seeing a notable increase in demand for 1 and 2 BHK luxury apartments, fuelled by evolving lifestyle preferences, rising urbanisation, and a desire for upscale living in prime areas. ``The interest in luxurious 1 and 2 BHK residences in prime locations is increasing significantly. In response to this demand, Viyaara Realty has launched `Altiora', South Mumbai's inaugural development that features Mumbai's only 1 and 2 BHK residences with an impressive floor-to-floor height of 10.5 ft, thus offering a expanse and luxurious living experience which was possible only in larger configurations of 4&5 BHKs," stated Priyanka Jindal Gupta, Advisor at Viyaara Realty.

The region surrounding Dadar and Shivaji Park, located in the city's core, provides a unique blend of luxury and accessibility, making it an attractive option for buyers aiming to elevate their lifestyle with a home in South Mumbai. The demand for these smaller luxury 1 and 2 BHK residences in prime locations continues to rise, and developers like Viyaara Realty are well-positioned to address this expanding market.

Also Read | Redmi Turbo 4 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Elite Likely To Launch in April 2025; POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra To Hit Global Market Soon; Check India Launch Details.

A growing demographic of young professionals, small and medium enterprise (MSME) owners, and nuclear families are on the lookout for compact yet luxurious residences, in neighbourhoods like Dadar and Shivaji Park which offers connectivity to emerging CBDs within 10km radius, emerging as top hotspots for homebuyers seeking both comfort and investment opportunities.

Viyaara `Altiora' is poised to be a landmark development, conceived as a dedicated residential project tailored for contemporary urban residents. With a total investment exceeding Rs 50 crore, the project spans across 85,000 sq. ft. area offering meticulously planned 1 BHK (445 sq. ft.) and 2 BHK (650 & 720 sq. ft.) configurations ensuring exceptional value and comfort. The pricing for these residences varies from around Rs 2 crore to Rs 4 crore, appealing to discerning buyers who desire a high-end lifestyle at competitive price points.

``This project will, for the first time, redefine luxury in smaller configurations specifically for homes in the Dadar and Shivaji Park areas. As demand continues to increase, owning a luxury 1 & 2 BHK apartment in a prime location has become not just a lifestyle choice, but a prudent investment for the future," stated Priyanka.

The project promises a premium living experience with breathtaking views of the western waterfront and the Eastern Bay (Nava Sheva). Dadar boasts unmatched connectivity and is situated in one of the most strategic and historically rich locations, offering easy access to major business hubs throughout the city. Key transport networks, such as the Worli Sea Link and the new coastal road, provide residents with unparalleled convenience to travel beyond Dadar and Shivaji Park to any part of the city. Additionally, the close proximity to railway stations, metro connectivity, and major roads ensures shorter commute times and improved daily living.

With grand development ` Altiora' proximity to Shivaji Park provides a walkable lifestyle enriched with amenities and sustainable design features. It offers smart, sustainable homes equipped with premium facilities, including a club gym, an open party area, a multipurpose hall for children, and designated parking spaces. These attributes deliver an exceptional living experience that balances comfort, convenience, and sustainability.

"Dadar, particularly Shivaji Park, is strategically located with a high resale value, making it one of the most desirable areas in Mumbai. It is renowned for its excellent resale potential, seamless connectivity, and vibrant social infrastructure. With convenient access to commercial centres, top-tier educational institutions, and recreational facilities, `Altiora ' emerges as an ideal investment opportunity and a wise investment for the years ahead," stated Manoj Paliwal, Director, Viyaara Realty.

Standing tall `Altiora ' will be a beacon of quality and innovation, backed by a strong legacy of excellence from experienced promoters who have successfully delivered 15 luxury developments covering 4 million square feet in Mumbai. With a perfect blend of historic charm and contemporary amenities, Dadar and Shivaji Park remain among Mumbai's most sought-after residential areas. Purchasing a home in this locale is not merely about ownership; it represents an opportunity for a premium lifestyle with lasting advantages. With its unparalleled mix of luxury, prime location, and investment potential, ` Altiora ' aims to transform urban living in Mumbai. RERA completion is expected by 2029, guaranteeing a well-organized and thoughtfully designed development for future residents.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)