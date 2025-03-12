Beijing, March 12: Xiaomi may introduce its new smartphone with a Snapdragon 8s Elite processor in April 2025. The new Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is expected to be launched next month with several new features and specifications. The upcoming Redmi Turbo 4 Pro will boast a larger battery LTPS display and strong build quality.

The launch of Redmi Turbo 4 Pro has been expected for months; however, the company has not provided an update regarding its date. Meanwhile, a report by Gizmochina shared important details related to the launch and the specifications of the new Redmi smartphone. Vivo T4x 5G Sale Begins Today in India; Check Prices of Each Variant, Offers, Specifications and Features

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Specifications and Features

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is expected to have a 6.83-inch flat OLED LTPS display with 1.5K resolution. It will likely offer eye protection and have slim bezels with a rounded-corner design. The display may support a 120Hz refresh rate and have ultra-high frequency dimming. The report mentioned that Digital Chat Station leaked the launch details on China's Weibo platform and showed the "SM8635" model launching soon in the country. It is rumoured to have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The report highlighted that the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro will have a massive 7,550mAh battery that will support 90W fast charging. This is a larger battery than the Redmi Turbo 4 standard version mobile, which has a 6,550mAh battery. Despite such a large battery, the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is said to maintain a weight of 210 grams. Besides, the smartphone will have an IP68/69 water and dust resistance rating. OPPO F29 Pro and OPPO F29 Pro Plus Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro may not launch in India under the same name; however, the smartphone will be introduced as a rebranded version in India with a different name. Amid this, the report highlighted that POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra may be launched later this month in the global market. These devices would be rebranded versions of the Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro, which are exclusive to China market. POCO F7 may be introduced in the international market in April or May 2025 with Snapdragon 8s Elite processors.

