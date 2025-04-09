Business News | Vizhinjam Port in Kerala Welcomes World's Largest, Eco-friendly Container Ship MSC Turkiye

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Vizhinjam International Seaport near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Wednesday welcomed the world's largest, eco-friendly container ship MSC Turkiye.

The ship can load about 24,346 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), making it one of the largest container ships ever built.

Vizhinjam International Seaport, operated by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ), is India's first Mega Transshipment Container Terminal.

This world-class, future-ready port is the only transshipment hub in the Indian subcontinent, closest to the international shipping routes, and centrally located on the Indian coastline.

It is just 10 nautical miles (19 km) from the busy east-west shipping channel that connects Europe, the Persian Gulf, Southeast Asia and the Far East.

MSC Turkiye, which is run by the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), is a engineering marvel. The vessel measures 399.9 metres in length, 61.3 m in width and 33.5 m in depth.

Vizhinjam Port is a strategic maritime project near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. This is the first Greenfield port project in India, initiated by a state Government with an investment exceeding Rs 18,000 crore.

Developed under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, it stands as one of the largest initiatives in the country's port sector.

Vizhinjam's strategic location near international shipping routes significantly reduces transit times for vessels. As one of India's few natural deep-water ports, it can efficiently accommodate large cargo and container ships.

The development of the Vizhinjam International Seaport is poised to boost Kerala's economic growth by creating jobs, enhancing trade, and attracting investments.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal received the first Mother Ship 'MV San Fernando' in July last year at Vizhinjam, marking the beginning of operation at India's first deep water container transhipment port. (ANI)

