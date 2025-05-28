VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 28: Voler Car Limited, a leading player in the corporate car rental segment, has announced its annual financial performance for FY 2024-25 alongside a sales update for April 2025. The company reported significant strategic progress, strong year on year revenue growth, and an expanding operational footprint across key Indian cities.

Strategic Expansion and Operational Highlights

The financial year 2024-25 marked a period of accelerated growth and operational consolidation for Voler Car Limited. The company achieved notable client acquisition, expanded its city presence, and invested in infrastructure to drive long-term scalability.

A key highlight of the fiscal year was the successful onboarding of several new clients during the second half. While these new contracts are currently operating at lower initial gross margins, a typical trend during the early ramp-up phase, Voler Car expects these margins to normalize over the next 6-8 months as operations stabilize.

To support this expansion, Voler Car established a new regional office in Gurgaon and strengthened its senior management team. These strategic investments led to a short-term increase in overheads but are expected to yield operational efficiencies and improved client servicing in the coming quarters.

Financial Performance and Profitability Trends

While revenue growth remained healthy, the company's gross margin declined slightly from 26.8% in H1 to 23.0% in H2. This was primarily due to two factors: the seasonal decline in air-conditioned vehicle usage, and the higher vehicle hiring charges associated with new contracts.

It's also worth noting that the FY 2023-24 Profit After Tax (PAT) had been significantly boosted by non-recurring items amounting to Rs324.96 lakhs--including prior period income, exceptional gains, and deferred tax benefits. In contrast, FY 2024-25 featured only Rs15.99 lakhs of exceptional income and a tax expense of Rs87.20 lakhs. This led to a PAT reduction of Rs396.17 lakhs year on year, attributable solely to the absence of such one-time gains.

Despite these accounting factors, the operational momentum remains strong. The groundwork laid during H2 positions the company favourably for sustained growth across all financial metrics like revenue, volumes, EBIDTA, and PAT in the coming fiscal.

Monthly Sales Update: April 2025

April 2025 showcased strong operational traction. Voler Car reported a 29.36% year-on-year increase in total revenue, rising from Rs3.27 crore in April 2024 to Rs4.23 crore. This growth was driven by an increase in the number of clients billed from 10 to 14 and locations serviced from 18 to 29.

On a monthly basis, revenue grew by 13.4% compared to March 2025, largely due to seasonal demand for air-conditioned vehicles. The number of active operating cities also expanded from 4 to 10, marking the company's widest geographical footprint to date.

City-Wise Operations

Voler Car is now operational across several strategic zones in India:

* East: Kolkata, Bhubaneswar* West: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune* North: Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Lucknow* South: Bengaluru

Outlook

With the dual benefit of strategic investments and operational expansion, Voler Car Limited is confident about its trajectory. "We are already seeing the benefits of our investments in talent and infrastructure. The business is showing healthy monthly growth, and we expect to maintain momentum through the next fiscal year," said Vikas Parasrampuria, Whole-time Director.

Voler Car remains committed to enhancing service quality, expanding its client base, and achieving long-term profitability through sustainable, technology-enabled mobility solutions.

