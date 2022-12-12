Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 12 (ANI): Pure-play water technology Indian group VA Tech Wabag on Monday said its European subsidiary Wabag Water Services SRL secured a Rs 260-crore repeat order from Purolite SRL, Romania, towards upgrading the industrial wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) in Romania.

The contract will be an engineering and procurement scope contract which includes design and engineering, equipment supply, installation, commissioning and start-up of the Purolite Victoria WWTP, according to a statement. The project is scheduled to be executed over a 24-month period.

Also Read | Telangana: Bus Carrying Students From Nursing Collage Overturns After Being Hit by Lorry in Nalgonda, 30 Injured (See Pics).

The existing plant, located in Victoria, Brasov County, was designed to treat 5,820 m3/day of wastewater generated from resin production. Purolite has planned to increase its production and an increased wastewater flow will result from production. Thus, an upgrade of the existing WWTP has become necessary. According to the statement, the upgrade will include additional pre-treatment, an extension of existing lamella clarifiers and a new reverse osmosis stage, in order to treat the effluent up to national NTPA001 discharge criteria, which is a norm in Romania. A lamella clarifier is a type of clarifier designed to remove particulates from liquids.

Erwin Moetz, Chief Executive Officer, Wabag Romania, said, "It is a matter of extreme pride for us to have bagged this key industrial order and we thank Purolite for the confidence they have reposed in us. We have already built a wastewater treatment plant for Purolite and this repeat order is indeed a great testament of the trust that the customer has, regarding our capability and competencies."

Also Read | Elon Musk Says 'Criminally Prosecute' Dr Anthony Fauci, Gets Criticised by Scientific Community.

He said Wabag Romania specialises in design and construction of industrial water plants and this project will be another marquee reference for us.

Some of the key features of the WWTP upgrade include influent pre-treatment, cooling, neutralisation; sulphate (S04) and calcium precipitation and solids separation; reverse osmosis treatment stage and brine evaporation crystallization.

According to a statement, Wabag said it has built over 1,400 municipal and industrial plants in various geographies across the globe over the last three decades, with customised solutions matching to its customers' needs. According to the statement, the company is a complete life-cycle partner for building water and wastewater infrastructure covering design, engineering, supply, construction, installation, start-up and long-term operational management across various business models. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)