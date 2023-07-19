PNN

New Delhi [India], July 19: WAE Limited, a leading water expert providing products, services, and innovative solutions in the domain of Water & Waste water Management, announced its recognition as one of India's Best Companies to Work For 2023 by Great Place to Work® India.

The prestigious award is given to organizations that excel in creating exceptional people practices for their employees. WAE has consistently demonstrated its commitment to establishing a high-trust and high-performance work culture by actively seeking and implementing feedback, bridging experience gaps, and maximizing human potential. The company's emphasis on fostering solidarity, trust, pride, and innovation within the work environment has earned them this well-deserved recognition.

“On the occasion of WAE getting recognised as a ‘Great Place to Work’ I am moved by a profound gratitude for the recognition of efforts of each and every one of our team member who bring their best every day and have worked relentlessly over the years to make WAE a success and what we are today,” said A Vikram Joshi, Managing Director of WAE LTD.

“It remains for me to thank you all from the bottom of my heart and to present before you publicly, as a personal sign of my gratitude; a promise that I will never forget that the highest form of appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”

He further asserted,” We’re in the middle of an exciting time as our company grows. Let’s use this as an opportunity to be proactive and work towards our long-term goals! We need to remain resilient and stay focused on our objectives, no matter what challenges come our way.”

Great Place to Work® is a global authority on workplace culture, and its annual research is widely regarded as the gold standard for defining great workplaces. Great Place to Work® India's annual study is one of the most credible and respected workplace studies in the world.

WAE Limited's continued recognition as one of India's Best Companies to Work For affirms its commitment to providing an exceptional work environment for its employees. With a strong focus on building and sustaining a High-Trust, High-Performance culture, WAE empowers its workforce to achieve excellence and create a positive impact on the industry and society at large.

WAE Limited is a leading water expert providing products, services, and innovative solutions in the domain of Water &Wastewater Management. The company was founded in 2008 with a mission to provide innovative and sustainable solutions to the water and wastewater challenges faced by the world. WAE has a strong focus on research and development and is constantly innovating to bring new and improved solutions to market. The company has a global market presence, with corporate office in Noida, India and sales office each in Mumbai & Hyderabad.

