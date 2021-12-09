WealthBriefing recognizes Lakshey Gangwani as the first individual to win a WealthTechAsia Award

New Delhi (India), December 9 (ANI/PNN): Lakshey Gangwani has won this year's WeathTechAsia 2021, leading Individual Award in Individual & Leadership WealthTech Categories (Pan-Asia).

Among the award recipients, he was the only individual and the first Indian to be recognized.

Also Read | Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 Preview: Timings in IST, Date, Live Streaming, Venue & Other Details You Need to Know About the Formula 1 Race at Yas Marina Circuit.

Laksh has been commended for his vision in the FinTech/WealthTech sector, where he has established a reputation for optimizing digital transformation and managing complex and costly challenges for leading financial institutions.

The recognition comes for Laksh's efforts towards starting and scaling a wealth management solution that has helped regional and global wealth managers save millions in opportunity cost.

Also Read | Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of MCFC vs JFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

The solution streamlines the end-to-end front office workflows around client engagement, and specifically focuses on relationship managers' (RMs') productivity and offering a frictionless experience to the end clients. This solution had also won Asian Private Banker's Best Operation Efficiency Solution Award, earlier this year.

Stephen Harris, CEO of Wealth Briefing, described Laksh's entry as very impressive and said, "His experience in assisting businesses scale from scratch in different markets, customer segments, and geographies make him a worthy winner."

Rachel Fokes, Head of Awards for WealthBriefing, said that each category of the WealthTechAsiaAwardss was fiercely contested, with a small number of finalists selected from a large pool of entrants before an overall winner was selected.

In response to the award, Lakshey expressed his gratitude and said, "I am humbled to receive this award and want to thank the wider industry stakeholders for their support." Laksh also credited both the Singapore Government and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for having built a vibrant ecosystem over many years, and indicated that this ecosystem was pivotal to his success.

With social initiative 'Sowing Joy-So Eng Joy', he is on a mission to enable 100,000 people to become the best version of themselves https://www.soengjoy.com/

To help educate a wider audience on the financial industry he runs (Vantage Point by DigiJanus Show https://www.digijanus.com/ with thought leaders, industry practitioners, and innovators.

For more information, please reach out to Laksh on Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/in/lakshgangwani/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)