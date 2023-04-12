Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): WebEngage, the leading full-stack retention operating system, today announced that it has partnered with Liferay Inc., which develops an enterprise level, cloud-powered digital experience platform (DXP), to create a unique customer experience solution. The two organizations will work together to offer a tailored, 360 degree, digital transformation solution to enterprise businesses in India through the joint implementation of WebEngage's and Liferay's technologies.

Through WebEngage's robust tech stack, organizations have access to a robust customer data and analytics platform, personalization engine, and omnichannel campaign orchestration capabilities, allowing them to break down silos and improve on their customer journey.

Furthermore, through the Liferay platform, they are able to deliver tailored solutions like modern websites, secure portals for customers, employees, partners, or suppliers, with reduced time-to-market, to meet their customers' needs.

This means that businesses will get complementary capabilities to help them better serve and retain customers.

Commenting on the partnership, Avlesh Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, WebEngage said, "As we partner with Liferay, we are excited to bring together two powerful platforms that share a common goal - helping businesses effectively engage and retain their customers. Our joint effort aims to create a seamless customer engagement experience and enhance customer journey through personalisation and omnichannel engagement. We will enable brands to connect with their audience in a more meaningful and impactful way. Together, we strive to empower enterprises to build deeper relationships with their customers, and achieve their growth and revenue goals."

"We are excited to have WebEngage join us in delivering digital solutions to help companies face great challenges such as improving customer experience, streamlining processes and generating revenue. Through this collaboration, we want to provide businesses with the advantage they need to thrive on meeting customers expectations," said Manish Gupta, Director for India and SAARC at Liferay.

With this partnership, WebEngage has cemented its commitment and focus to the enterprise ecosystem, a segment which has been dominated by players mandating heavy cost and implementation time requirements. WebEngage's full-stack retention operating system is used and recommended by 800+ marketers across the globe.

Ranked #1 consistently across all review platforms on ease of use and comprehensiveness of the platform, WebEngage is used by 800+ brands across India, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe and Southeast Asia markets. WebEngage is on a unique mission to ensure that no business should ever have to work hard to retain its customers. WebEngage helps them scale through a robust customer data and analytics platform - unifying data across silos, the best-in-class journey builder enabling automated triggers and campaign orchestration across channels. The third piece of the stack is the personalization engine that includes all the data in the system and AI/ML-driven product recommendations that boost the conversion for all channels including the web and mobile apps. This puts immense power in the hands of marketers as they try to live up to the consumer expectation of a personalised user experience, a habit formed by the Amazon and Netflix of the world. The company is working across several industries like E-Commerce, Edtech, Fintech, Foodtech, Media & Publications, Gaming, BFSI, Healthcare, and Online Retail. The key clientele includes marquee brands like IKEA, eXtra Stores, HNAK, Vezeeta, Tabiyat, Unilever, L'Oreal, Bajaj Auto, Unacademy, Myntra, Pluralsight, Pepperfry, Junglee Games, HT Media, FirstCry, GoIbibo and many more.

Liferay helps organizations meet their unique challenges by creating innovative, customer-centered experiences on our cloud-powered digital experience platform (DXP). Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable and secure. Over a thousand organizations in financial services, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare and government use Liferay worldwide. Our goal is to help companies reach their full potential to serve others, and we try to leave a positive mark on the world through our business and technology. Engage with us at www.liferay.com.

