Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: The country's top destination wedding planners will converge on January 31st, at OTM 2025 at Jio World Convention Centre.

WeddingSutra Engage, the B2B platform for luxury and destination wedding professionals, is bringing together the creme de la creme of the luxury wedding industry, including Damini Oberoi, Vikram Mehta, Minnat Lalpuria, Darshan Shroff, Rajat Sogani, and Ekta Saigal Lulla.

Recognized as the leading travel trade show in India and Asia, OTM 2025 promises a stellar showcase of destinations, including France, Georgia, Japan, Jordan, Korea, Morocco, Peru, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Fiji, the Philippines, and Tokyo, among others.

The panel discussion, curated by Parthip Thyagarajan, CEO of WeddingSutra.com, is titled 'Family in Focus'. It will delve into how state and international tourism boards across the globe are vying for the affluent Indian family, hoping they will celebrate milestone events--weddings and anniversaries--at their destinations. Parthip Thyagarajan will speak to the planners about the intricacies of organizing events with hundreds of affluent families in attendance.

"What is it that families want? How do they execute a multi-day celebration with all its personalizations--from diet requirements to travel arrangements? These are some of the points at the panel centered around travel with loved ones. We'll also explore why Rajasthan, Goa, and Thailand remain perennial top destinations, and how Mahabalipuram, Qatar, and Turkey have emerged as new favourites," says Parthip Thyagarajan.

He adds: "Travel has always been central to Indian weddings. In the past, families would take buses or trains to spend celebratory time together in a marriage hall. Today, the spend is much higher, with many upper-income families booking over 500 or 1000 room nights at luxury hotels in destination wedding hotspots. The guests, who are well-travelled and affluent in their own right, raise the stakes with the quality they expect. Planners walk a tightrope, delivering a unique experience that blends tradition and comfort, each time."

For over a decade, WeddingSutra has been at the forefront of the luxury wedding industry, bridging the gap between destination wedding planners and couples seeking extraordinary experiences. With OTM 2025, WeddingSutra continues to set the stage for future collaborations, offering insights, trends, and expert guidance to shape the next generation of luxury weddings.

About WeddingSutra

Founded in 2000, WeddingSutra.com serves as the ultimate guide for couples and their families, connecting them with top-tier wedding planners, caterers, entertainers, photographers, makeup artists, decor designers, and more, to create truly unforgettable weddings.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605513/WeddingSutra_Engage_OTM2025.jpg

