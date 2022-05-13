Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): As they say, hair is an expression of who we are, and Wella Professionals continues to push the boundaries in helping hairstylists and consumers find their self-expression.

With Kromatic, Wella allows hairstylists to unlock their creativity and help consumers discover and flaunt their best looks every day. The brand launched this diverse collection with a look and learn seminar in Delhi on May 11, 2022, which had collection curators decoding colour techniques and styling.

The new colour collection, Wella Kromatic showcases 4 celebrities - Neha Dhupia, Aparshakti Khurana, Krishna Mukherjee & Sakshi Agarwal, in customized looks created by 4 Wella Passionistas - Elton Steve, Nikhil Sharma, Placid Braganza & Rohan Patel.

These looks celebrate the creative freedom of hairstylists and inspire them to create their own unique colour cocktails and technique. At the same time, for consumers, it inspires them to find their own vibe, which is in keeping with their many quirks, talents, ideas, and perception of the world. It also encourages them to not wait for an occasion to colour their hair.

The seminar had Wella passionistas decoding these celeb looks live on stage and interacting with the audiences with tips and tricks to create their "own signature" looks.

Talking about the seminar, Elton Steve, Hair Specialist, Makeup artist, & Educator said, "Being a part of Wella Professionals has always been revolutionary. With every collection, the brand provides us with an opportunity to create something NEW. This time around I curated an exclusive look for the Kromatic collection and I couldn't be more excited to share it with everyone. With Neha Dhupia, I knew I wanted to create a cool mocha vibe for her hair, so I added some depth around the face with a deep violet to bring out that icy mocha flavour, perfectly matching her cool, confident and edgy personality. The whole point of Kromatic for me is that hairdressers can create amazing looks with depth and large weaves combined with colour melting technique. It's a good way to creatively express yourself and get a hair makeover you absolutely deserve no matter the occasion."

Rohan Patel, Creative Director at RnG Salon explained, "I recommend Kromatic to everyone, regardless of your gender, to take a leap of faith and flaunt your hair regardless of the occasion. I personally loved curating and playing around with the technique by placing the colour in triangular sections using freehand painting and colour saturation. To match Sakshi Agarwal's bold and go-getter vibe, we chose to go with the magnificent tones of rossa red, making her stand out. I believe a renewed hair colour can give anyone the confidence boost that they are looking for."

Placid Braganza, Owner of Placid Salon, shared, "It is always an honour to be a part of an initiative by Wella Professionals and the Kromatic collection enabled me to creatively express myself as a hairdresser. Curating a look allowed me to find myself as a hairdresser once again and for me, anyone can pull this off. When curating a look for Krishna Mukherjee, I tried to match her lively personality and played off her radiant skin using rustic copper tones that added a beautiful interplay to her tresses. Combining a semi-circular section and weaved foil toned with multiple hues of Copper gave her a fresh look and accentuated her hair, totally matching her vibe."

Nikhil Sharma, Founder of Nikhil Sharma Hairdressing, adds, "After being associated with a global brand like Wella Professionals, it was always a dream to curate a technique that would further allow people to express themselves and what better way than fresh new hair colour. To compliment Aparshkati Khurana's multi-faceted personality I created a super fun look with different hues of sienna brown to match his charming and playful vibe. As a stylist I have the power to style, transform and be a creative change maker playing with a mix of visual freehand placement with dual toning is the way to go."

Wella Company is one of the world's leading beauty companies, comprised of a family of iconic brands such as Wella Professionals, Clairol, OPI, Nioxin and ghd.

With 6,000 employees globally, a presence in over 100 countries, Wella Company and its brands enable consumers to look, feel, and be their true selves. As innovators in the hair and nail industry, Wella Company empowers its people to delight consumers, inspire beauty professionals, engage communities, and deliver sustainable growth to its stakeholders.

Further information about the Wella Company can be found here: www.wellacompany.com.

