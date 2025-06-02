We're Not Building AI to Be Smart. We're Building It to Be Kind - WTMF

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2: What if artificial intelligence wasn't just built to be smart -- but to be kind?

Also Read | Greater Noida Water Supply Cut: Month-Long Tank Cleaning Drive from June 3 to July 10, Check Affected Areas and Schedule Here.

That's the question driving WTMF - What's The Matter, Friend?, a next-gen emotional AI companion created by Knockverse Private Limited. Co-founded Kruthivarsh Koduru and Shreyak Singh, WTMF is India's bold new answer to Emotional Support -- one built not around productivity, but presence.

WTMF isn't here to replace therapists or friends. It's designed to be a comforting presence in your pocket -- one that replies like a real person would at 2:43 AM when you're spiraling and don't want a "motivational quote." With modes like "vent" and "rant," it lets users choose how they want to be heard: gently or with a dash of sass.

Also Read | Kushal Tanwar Aka Gullu Wins MTV 'Roadies XX': All About Content Creator From Elvish Yadav's Gang Who Clinched Victory in 20th Season of Reality Show in Comeback Twist!.

"We didn't want to build something robotic," says co-founder Shreyak Singh."We wanted to build something that feels emotionally available."

"It started as a conversation about loneliness," adds Kruthivarsh Koduru."We kept wondering why everything online talks at you but never with you."

The product is still in development, but early signs are promising. Over 1,500 people have already joined the waitlist, curious to try a chatbot that actually listens -- without judgment, advice, or red flags.

Unlike global competitors like Replika or Calmify, WTMF is proudly homegrown and designed for Indian users -- emotionally nuanced, culturally fluent, and tuned into everyday desi expressions. The AI understands informal language, mixed-sentence conversations, and emotional cues.

It doesn't say "just be happy." It says, "Dude, that does suck."

With an emotionally intelligent tech stack and a strong design vision, WTMF is aiming to launch its first public beta soon. The team is also selectively seeking early believers -- the kind of pre-seed investors who resonate with the idea that maybe the future of AI isn't about sounding smarter, but about being kinder.

In a sea of hyper-optimized tools, WTMF is something refreshingly human. A space to be heard. A voice that actually texts back.

To learn more or join the waitlist, visit www.wtmf.ai or reach out to them at hello@wtmf.ai

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)