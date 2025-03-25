PRNewswire

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25: HCLTech and Western Union announce a strategic partnership to drive innovation and transformation in the financial services industry.

* HCLTech and Western Union to set up a new India-based technology center to foster innovation

The strategic partnership establishes HCLTech as Western Union's largest preferred partner as they collaborate to:

1. Transition to a platform operating model: Western Union will leverage HCLTech's AI-powered solutions, FENIXAI and AI Force, to accelerate Western Union's transition to a platform-centric operating model, enabling greater agility and scalability.

2. Accelerate platform and channel transformation: Western Union will harness HCLTech's cutting-edge digital, cloud, and AI solutions to enhance platform and channel capabilities, delivering seamless and innovative customer experiences. HCLTech will support data driven decision making and increased resilience through enterprise-wide infrastructure transformation.

3. Leverage expertise in digital engineering: HCLTech's proven track record in digital engineering will accelerate Western Union's work to reimagine its technology landscape, implement full stack observability and automation, increase efficiency through AI-assisted methods, and ensure robust and future-ready solutions.

4. Expand technology footprint in India: Western Union, in collaboration with HCLTech, will establish an advanced technology center in Hyderabad, India. This will further enhance Western Union's global technology capabilities and create new opportunities for innovation and talent development.

Devin McGranahan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Western Union, added, "Our collaboration with HCLTech is a testament to our shared vision of delivering exceptional value to our customers. HCLTech's expertise will help us fulfill our mission to make world-class financial services accessible to people everywhere."

C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech, said, "This strategic partnership emphasizes our focus on empowering fintech companies through digital engineering led transformation and creating exceptional value for their stakeholders. We remain deeply committed to Western Union's growth journey through innovative solutions that deliver real business outcomes."

This partnership reflects the shared values and vision of HCLTech and Western Union, as they work together to supercharge progress and create a lasting impact for our strategic clients.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments--across more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies--to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 220,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending December 2024 totaled $13.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

For further details about HCLTech, please contact:

Meredith Bucaro, Americas

meredith-bucaro@hcltech.com

Elka Ghudial, EMEA

elka.ghudial@hcltech.com

James Galvin, ANZ

james.galvin@hcltech.com

Nitin Shukla, India

nitin-shukla@hcltech.com

For further details about Western Union, please contact:

Saadia McGlinchey

saadia.mcglinchey@wu.com

Karen Santos

karen.santos2@westernunion.com

